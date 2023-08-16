C-reactive Protein Testing Market Set to Soar Past USD 3568.69 Million by 2030

Westford,USA, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the C-reactive Protein Testing market , increasing adoption of automated and high-throughput testing platforms, growing demand for point-of-care testing devices, rising use of biomarkers for personalized medicine, integration of C-reactive protein testing with electronic health records, expanding applications in areas such as cardiovascular diseases, infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders, development of novel and sensitive assays for C-reactive protein measurement, rising focus on early disease detection and prevention, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

C-reactive protein (CRP) testing is a blood test that measures the level of C-reactive protein (CRP) in the blood. CRP is a protein produced by the liver in response to inflammation. A high level of CRP can indicate the presence of inflammation in the body, which various conditions, such as infections, autoimmune diseases, and heart disease, can cause.

Prominent Players in C-reactive Protein Testing Market

Abbott Laboratories

Aidian

Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation)

Boditech Med Inc.

Getein Biotech, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

HORIBA, Ltd.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Merck KGaA

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Zoetis

High-sensitivity C-reactive Protein (hs-CRP) Tests Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

High-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hs-CRP) tests dominated the global market owing to its improved sensitivity. It also gained significant attention in cardiovascular disease risk assessment. Elevated levels of CRP have been associated with increased cardiovascular risk. hs-CRP tests enable healthcare providers to identify individuals at higher risk for cardiovascular events, allowing for early intervention and targeted treatment strategies.

Cardiovascular disease is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, cardiovascular disease is the leading segment due to the increasing prevalence of it. In addition, it is considered an important biomarker for assessing cardiovascular risk. Elevated levels of CRP in the blood indicate inflammation, which is associated with a higher risk of developing cardiovascular diseases. CRP testing allows healthcare professionals to identify individuals at increased risk and implement appropriate preventive measures and treatment strategie.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Advanced Healthcare Infrastructure

Region-wise, North America and Asia Pacific are one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on healthcare infrastructure. These regions strongly focus on research and development in the healthcare sector and often contribute to advancements in diagnostic technologies and testing methods. This can drive the dominance of a region in the C-reactive protein testing market.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the C-reactive Protein Testing market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for C-reactive Protein Testing.

Key Developments in C-reactive Protein Testing Market

A research article was published in the British Journal of General Practice in February 2022, demonstrating the implementation of the C-reactive protein POC testing for improved diagnosis of acute respiratory infections.

Key Questions Answered in C-reactive Protein Testing Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

