Synaptics to Host Investor Day on September 7, 2023

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics® Incorporated (Nasdaq: SYNA ) today announced the company will host a Financial Analyst & Investor Day on Thursday, September 7, 2023 from 2:00pm to 5:00pm ET at The Yale Club in New York City.



During the event, Synaptics’ executive team will discuss the company’s long-term strategy, it’s product portfolio and it’s growth opportunities in the IoT markets.

To register for the live in-person event please contact the company’s Investor Relations at ir@synaptics.com.

A copy of the presentation materials and a live webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.synaptics.com. A replay of the event will be available for approximately one year.

About Synaptics Incorporated:

Synaptics (Nasdaq: SYNA) is changing the way humans engage with connected devices and data, engineering exceptional experiences throughout the home, at work, in the car, and on the go. Synaptics is the partner of choice for the world’s most innovative intelligent system providers who are integrating multiple experiential technologies into platforms that make our digital lives more productive, insightful, secure, and enjoyable. These customers are combining Synaptics’ differentiated technologies in touch, display, and biometrics with a new generation of advanced connectivity and AI-enhanced video, vision, audio, speech, and security processing. Follow Synaptics on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook, or visit synaptics.com.

