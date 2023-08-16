Rackspace Technology Participates in VMware Explore to Showcase the Company’s Private Cloud Portfolio

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT) — a leading end-to-end, multicloud solutions company, today announced its participation at VMware Explore, VMware's flagship multicloud event held August 21-24 in Las Vegas. Event Attendees will have the opportunity to visit Rackspace at booth #509 to learn more about Rackspace Technology Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) portfolio that includes Rackspace SDDC Enterprise, Rackspace SDDC Business, Rackspace SDDC Flex, and SDDC Everywhere. The Rackspace VMware offerings provide targeted solutions for organizations to bridge the gap between the cloud and data centers.



Rackspace Technology and VMware have been partnering for over 15 years to drive innovation for the benefit of our customers and provide a comprehensive range of services, including advisory, elastic engineering, and managed services, tailored to the specific requirements of our clients. Our cloud solutions empower to drive innovation, enhance operational efficiency, and accelerate time-to-market. ​

​

“Rackspace Technology and VMware work together to empower the future of the cloud," said Adrianna Bustamante, Vice President Global Alliances and Channels Rackspace Technology. "Our partnership with VMware exemplifies our commitment to helping customers leverage next-gen technologies in combination with VMware solutions to lead the industry and transform their businesses."

Rackspace will showcase our Private Cloud Portfolio at booth #509, including Rackspace Technology Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC), Rackspace SDDC Enterprise, Rackspace SDDC Business, Rackspace SDDC Flex, and SDDC Everywhere. The Rackspace VMware offerings provide targeted solutions for organizations to bridge the gap between the cloud and data centers.

As organizations move from internally managed data centers to the cloud, Rackspace Technology is uniquely positioned to help customers with their private cloud strategy and determine the best place for their workloads. The launch of Rackspace SDDC Solutions will allow Rackspace Technology to continue to put customers first through Private Cloud modernization and innovation.

By visiting Rackspace at booth #509, attendees can participate in a Data Center Tour Virtual Reality (VR) Experience, which gives attendees an exciting way to visit our Data Centers, including the lobby, server room, back of racks, inventory, and engineering. While in each room, attendees can look around in any direction and click on three Rackspace hotspots per area that will reveal brief facts about our DCs, Rackspace, and VMware. Prizes will be given for participating in the VR tour, ranging from Amazon Echo Dot 5th Generation, Apple AirTags, Stainless Water Bottles, Sunglasses, and Wooden Puzzles.

In addition, Amine Badaoui, Senior Technical Product Manager, will hold a 30-minute theater session on Tuesday, August 22nd,​ 12:45 PM – 1:15 PM PT​ Multi-Cloud ​Cut through the Noise to educate on how to get the right workload to the right cloud.

Rackspace VMware Expertise

Over the Rackspace VMware 15-plus year partnership, Rackspace has achieved the following with VMware:

Five-time winner of the VMware Partner of the Year Award,

Hosts over 100,000 Virtual Machines across VMC on AWS, Customer DCs, and Rackspace DCs

One of five Global Cloud Foundation Partners delivering the full SDDC as a service

Offering a complete portfolio including VMware Cloud, VMware Cloud Foundation as a service, VMware SDDC, VMware VRealize Suite, VMware SaaS, VMC on AWS, AVS and GCVE

Over 400 certifications with unmatched expertise with VMware and certified professionals for sales guidance and customer support



For more information about Rackspace Technology SDDC Enterprise, Business, Flex, and Anywhere click here.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build, and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products, and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact: Natalie Silva, publicrelations@rackspace.com