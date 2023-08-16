Insurance Telematics Market to Hit USD 17.7 Billion by 2030 due to Increasing Emphasis on Data-Driven Insights and Changing Consumer Behavior | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The Insurance Telematics Market as indicated in the SNS Insider report, achieved a value of USD 4.2 billion in 2022. Projections suggest a substantial expansion, with an anticipated reach of USD 17.7 billion by 2030, exhibiting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.7% during the forecast span spanning from 2023 to 2030. “

Market Overview

Insurance telematics is a groundbreaking technology-driven approach within the insurance industry that leverages data collection, analysis, and communication to personalize and optimize insurance policies. It involves the use of telematics devices, such as GPS systems and accelerometers, to gather real-time data on an individual's driving behavior and vehicle usage. This data is then utilized by insurance companies to assess risk, determine premiums, and enhance overall customer experience.

Market Analysis

The insurance telematics market is experiencing a rapid evolution, driven by a confluence of transformative factors that are reshaping the landscape of the insurance industry. Modern consumers are increasingly tech-savvy and expect personalized, tailored experiences from service providers. Insurance telematics caters to this demand by offering usage-based insurance (UBI) models that reward safe driving practices. With telematics devices tracking driving habits, policyholders have a direct influence on their insurance premiums, leading to a greater sense of control and engagement. This shift in consumer behavior is pushing insurers to adopt telematics-based solutions to remain competitive in the market. Collaborations between insurance companies, automakers, and technology firms are fostering the rapid expansion of the market.

Major Players Included in this Report Are:

The Key Players are Agero Inc., Aplicom, Intelligent Mechatronic System, Masternaut Ltd., Meta System S.p.A, MiX Telematics Ltd., Octo Telematics S.p.A, Sierra Wireless Inc., TomTom Telematics BV, and TRIMBLE INC. and Other Players

Impact of Recession on Insurance Telematics Market Growth

A recession can have a multifaceted impact on the insurance telematics market. While the technology's potential benefits, such as improved safety and personalized pricing, remain relevant, the challenges posed by economic downturns should not be underestimated. To navigate these challenges successfully, companies in the insurance telematics sector may need to demonstrate flexibility, adaptability, and a deep understanding of shifting consumer behaviors and preferences during times of financial uncertainty.

Insurance Telematics Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 4.2 Bn Market Size by 2030 US$ 17.7 Bn CAGR CAGR of 19.7% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2020-2021 Insurance Telematics Market: Key Segmentation • By Type (Pay-As-You-Drive, Pay-How-You-Drive, and Manage-How-You- Drive)

• By Technology (OBD-I, Smartphone, Hybrid, and Black-box)

• By Offering (Hardware, Software, and Services)

• By Enterprise (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises)

• By Deployment (On-premise, Cloud)

• By End-Use (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle) Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • Better Customer Engagement

• The demand for telematics devices is rising in the automotive and insurance industries, which is fueling market expansion.

Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War

The Russia-Ukraine war has brought about a series of challenges and opportunities for the insurance telematics market. While the conflict has introduced uncertainties and disruptions, it has also accelerated the adoption of innovative technologies and risk management strategies. Insurers are harnessing the power of telematics to navigate the evolving geopolitical landscape, ultimately reshaping the way insurance is underwritten, priced, and experienced by both businesses and individuals.

Key Regional Developments

In North America, particularly in the United States and Canada, insurance telematics has gained traction as an innovative tool for insurers to offer personalized policies and rewards based on actual driving behavior. The Asia-Pacific region presents a landscape of immense potential for insurance telematics. With a burgeoning middle class and increasing smartphone penetration, the insurance telematics market is poised for significant growth.

Key Takeaway from Insurance Telematics Market Study

The Passenger Vehicle segment, encompassing a wide array of automobiles used for personal and recreational purposes, stands as a cornerstone of the insurance telematics revolution. Leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as GPS, accelerometers, and onboard diagnostics, insurers can gather granular data on driving behavior, vehicle health, and usage patterns.

The Pay-As-You-Drive segment, a pioneering concept within insurance telematics, is poised to disrupt traditional pricing methodologies. PAYD introduces an element of fairness and precision by charging policyholders based on the actual distance driven and the specific circumstances under which the vehicle is operated.

Recent Developments Related to Insurance Telematics Market



In a bold step towards revolutionizing the vehicle insurance industry, the New India Assurance (NIA) Company has introduced its innovative 'Pay As You Drive' insurance policy. This pioneering offering is set to reshape the way people perceive and engage with auto insurance, emphasizing personalized coverage and incentivizing responsible driving behavior.

In a groundbreaking collaboration, Admiral, a leading global insurance provider, and CMT (Cambridge Mobile Telematics), a pioneering technology company specializing in telematics solutions, have embarked on a mission to transform the driving experience for individuals of all ages.

