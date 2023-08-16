Subsea 7 S.A. Treasury Shares

Luxembourg – 16 August 2023 – Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY, “the Company”) announced that on 16 August 2023 it transferred 3,986 common shares held in treasury to satisfy employee share awards under the Company’s Long-term Incentive Plan.

Following the above transfer, the number of common shares held in treasury is 4,093,264 representing 1.35% of the Company's issued common shares. The number of issued common shares including treasury shares is unchanged at 304,294,272.

