|Innofactor Plc
|Announcement 16.8.2023
|Innofactor Plc: Share Repurchase 16.8.2023
|In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
|Trade date
|16.8.2023
|Bourse trade
|Buy
|Share
|IFA1V
|Amount
|6,000
|Shares
|Average price/ share
|1.1531
|EUR
|Total cost
|6,918.60
|EUR
|Innofactor Plc now holds a total of 72 800 shares
|including the shares repurchased on 16.8.2023
|On behalf of Innofactor Plc
|Nordea Bank Oyj
|Janne Sarvikivi
|Sami Huttunen
|Additional information:
|Sami Ensio, CEO
|Innofactor Plc
|Tel. +358 50 584 2029
|sami.ensio@innofactor.com
|www.innofactor.com
