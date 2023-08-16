Nephrology And Urology Devices Market Analysis 2023 – Expected Market Size, Major Drivers And Key Trends As Per The Business Research Company's Nephrology And Urology Devices Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Nephrology And Urology Devices Global Market Report 2023, the global nephrology and urology devices market showcased its resilience, expanding from $17.37 billion in 2022 to $18.63 billion in 2023, reflecting an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. However, this growth unfolds against a backdrop of global challenges, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict that disrupted the trajectory of post-pandemic economic recovery. Despite these hurdles, the market is projected to continue its upward trajectory, with expectations to reach $23.52 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.0%.



A significant driver behind the expansion of the nephrology and urology devices market is the increasing patient pool, a consequence of the global rise in the geriatric population. The World Health Organization reports a surge from 1 billion people aged 60 years and above in 2020 to an estimated 1.4 billion by 2030, projected to reach 2.1 billion by 2050. This demographic shift intensifies the demand for healthcare services, propelling the growth of the medical sector and driving up healthcare expenditure, including the demand for nephrology and urology devices.

Amidst a competitive landscape, the nephrology and urology devices market is witnessing a wave of innovation. As companies strive to gain market share, investments in advanced technologies are fostering the expansion of product portfolios. For instance, Medi-Tate, an Israel-based medical device company, introduced the iTind system for nitinol device implantation and removal during bladder neck remodelling. Moreover, a collaborative effort by researchers at Washington University in St. Louis, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and Northwestern University has yielded a wireless implant leveraging LED lights to manage overactive bladders.

Leading players shaping the market include Baxter International Inc., Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, Cook Group Incorporated, B. Braun Group, and C. R. Bard Inc. Geographically, North America claimed the lion's share of the global nephrology and urology devices market in 2022, followed closely by Asia-Pacific. Other regions encompassed in the market analysis are Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The market's diverse offerings are classified across several key segments:

Type: Dialysis Devices and Equipment, Urinary Stone Treatment Devices and Equipment, Urinary Incontinence & Pelvic Organ Prolapse Devices and Equipment, Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Treatment Devices and Equipment, Endoscopy Devices and Equipment. End User: Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Other End Users. Type of Expenditure: Public, Private. Product: Instruments/Equipment, Disposables.

In sum, the nephrology and urology devices market, while navigating a complex geopolitical landscape, continues to experience impressive growth driven by technological innovation, demographic shifts, and evolving healthcare demands.

