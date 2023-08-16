Electrical and Electronics Industry’s Trending Markets – By The Business Research Company

LONDON, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s analysis, the global electrical and electronics market exhibited impressive growth, ascending from $3454.94 billion in 2022 to $3739.37 billion in 2023, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. Projections point towards a continued upward trajectory, with the market poised to reach $4986.91 billion by 2027, sustaining a CAGR of 7.5%. This remarkable expansion can be attributed to the swift surge in electronics technology innovations, which is consistently fueling demand for more advanced and faster electrical and electronics products.



In this dynamic landscape, TBRC reports play an invaluable role in offering comprehensive insights into market trends, growth patterns, and emerging opportunities within the electrical and electronics industry. These reports equip businesses with the knowledge required to make informed strategic decisions and navigate the evolving market effectively, fostering sustainable growth and competitive advantage.

Secure a competitive advantage with The Business Research Company's top eleven market reports in the electrical and electronics industry:

1. Battery Separators Global Market Report 2023





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/battery-separators-global-market-report

As indicated by TBRC's latest report, the battery separators market is anticipated to witness a substantial expansion, reaching a valuation of $9.31 billion by 2027, exhibiting an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6%.

The forthcoming growth of the battery separator market is anticipated to be propelled by the robust surge in consumer electronics and electric vehicle demands.

2. Building-integrated Photovoltaics Global Market Report 2023





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/building-integrated-photovoltaics-global-market-report

According to TBRC's report, the building-integrated photovoltaics market is poised for substantial growth, projected to attain a valuation of $40.2 billion by 2027. This growth trajectory reflects a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.5%.

The anticipated expansion of the building-integrated photovoltaics market is intrinsically linked to the escalating demand for zero-energy buildings.

3. Camera Modules Global Market Report 2023 https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/camera-modules-global-market-report





As outlined in TBRC's report, strategic alliances and collaborations emerge as predominant trends among companies in the camera module market. This trend can be attributed to the substantial number of camera module manufacturers present in the industry, all of whom are keen to diversify and tap into fresh market segments.

4. Car Air Purifier Global Market Report 2023





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/car-air-purifier-global-market-report

According to insights from TBRC's report, the car air purifier market is projected to expand substantially, reaching a valuation of $4.3 billion by 2027. This expansion is poised to demonstrate an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.5%.

The notable escalation of pollution levels in the ambient environment is anticipated to serve as a major impetus for the advancement of the car air purifier market in the foreseeable future.

5. Chemical Sensors Global Market Report 2023





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/chemical-sensors-global-market-report

As highlighted in TBRC's report, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is emerging as a notable trend within the realm of the chemical sensors market. The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is progressively gaining traction in chemical sensors, offering valuable support for the identification and quantification of the diverse array of chemicals present in the environment. The noteworthy capability of cutting-edge AI algorithms to seamlessly mesh with chemical sensors, facilitating material advancements and resilient additive manufacturing technologies, is indeed remarkable.

6. Chillers Global Market Report 2023





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/chillers-global-market-report

Anticipated as per TBRC’s market analysis, the chillers market is projected to expand, reaching a valuation of $10.88 billion by 2027. This trajectory signifies a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%.

The surge in new commercial construction ventures is foreseen to play a pivotal role in driving the advancement of the chillers market.

7. Circuit Protection Global Market Report 2023 https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/circuit-protection-global-market-report





Foreseen in accordance with market projections, the circuit protection market is poised for expansion, aiming to attain a valuation of $82.4 billion by 2027. This progression signifies a substantial compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%.

The escalating demand for smartphones, PCs, laptops, and tablets is anticipated to be a pivotal driver propelling the expansion of the circuit protection market.

8. Commercial Printing Services Global Market Report 2023 https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/commercial-printing-services-global-market-report





A notable trend gaining traction within the commercial printing service market is the adoption of green commercial printers. Commercial printing service providers are increasingly embracing green commercial printers, which utilize environmentally friendly paper, inks, varnishes, chemicals, and also implement waste reduction and reuse practices.

9. Consumer Electronics Packaging Global Market Report 2023





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/consumer-electronics-packaging-global-market-report

As indicated by TBRC's report, the expansion of the consumer electronics packaging market is being fueled by the rising need for paper and paperboard in packaging solutions. Paper and paperboard are commonly employed in packaging due to their eco-friendly and biodegradable characteristics. This not only aligns with environmental considerations but also contributes to reducing shipping expenses for used electronics.

10. Crystal Oscillators Global Market Report 2023 https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/crystal-oscillators-global-market-report





Anticipated as per market analysis, the crystal oscillators market is poised to expand, reaching a valuation of $3.88 billion by 2027. This growth trajectory reflects a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%.

The escalating adoption of smartphones and tablets is foreseen as a pivotal driver propelling the expansion of the crystal oscillators market.

11. Dashboard Camera Global Market Report 2023





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dashboard-camera-global-market-report

The introduction of dual-camera dash cams is becoming increasingly favored within the dashboard cameras market, as per TBRC’s analysis. Dual dash cams have garnered attention for their capability to simultaneously capture video footage of both the road ahead and the interior of the vehicle cabin. This twofold recording capacity not only offers enhanced coverage but also provides deeper insights compared to a single front-facing camera.

