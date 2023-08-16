Aéroports de Paris S.A - July 2023 traffic figures

PRESS RELEASE

August 16th, 2023

Aéroports de Paris SA

July 2023 traffic figures

Unless otherwise indicated, the following changes are expressed in comparison with the same period in 2022.

Group traffic 1 : up +16.4%, to 34.2 million passengers, standing at 98.6% of 2019 traffic;

up +16.4%, to 34.2 million passengers, standing at 98.6% of 2019 traffic; Paris Aéroport's traffic: up +7.5%, to 9.8 million passengers, standing at 92.8% of 2019 traffic.

GROUP TRAFFIC





July 2023 January – July 2023 Passengers Change 23/22 % of traffic

vs. 2019 Passengers Change 23/22 % of traffic

vs. 2019 Paris-CDG 6,571,101 +9.2% 88.5% 38,350,153 +24.3% 87.6% Paris-Orly 3,203,184 +4.2% 103.1% 18,519,844 +18.0% 97.0% Paris Aéroport 9,774,285 +7.5% 92.8% 56,869,997 +22.2% 90.5% TAV Airports 12,286,706 +19.3% 100.6% 51,587,468 +28.5% 96.9% GMR Airports1 8,895,345 +22.0% 103.2% 61,988,856 +31.9% 107.6% Other Airports2 3,222,509 +20.1% 98.3% 19,131,122 +28.5% 93.2% GROUPE ADP1 34,178,845 +16.4% 98.6% 189,577,443 +27.6% 97.5%

PARIS AÉROPORT'S TRAFFIC

IMPORTANT NOTE: Since the traffic release of December and the year 2022, the geographical breakdown at Paris Aéroports within this release as well as in the historical data used for variation and recovery calculations are aligned with the different categories applicable to airport fees. It presents the detailed breakdown of the "Europe" traffic into three categories: "Schengen Area" traffic, "United Kingdom & UE excluding Schengen " traffic and "Other Europe" traffic. Traffic with "French overseas territories", is presented separately from the "International" traffic, in which it was included until the November 2022 traffic release. It is reminded that airports fees applicable to these different categories are available on the company website.

July 2023 January – July 2023 Share of traffic Change 23/22 % of traffic

vs. 2019 Share of traffic Change 23/22 % of traffic

vs. 2019 Mainland France 11.4% -8.8% 73.9% 12.6% +0.3% 74.9% French Overseas Territories 4.8% -9.0% 100.8% 4.8% +3.9% 97.8% Schengen Area 37.2% +6.8% 99.9% 36.9% +19.9% 96.6% United-Kingdom & EU ex. Schengen3 5.2% +6.0% 89.5% 5.9% +31.8% 91.1% Other Europe 2.5% +9.7% 63.7% 2.3% +20.3% 63.0% Europe 45.0% +6.9% 95.6% 45.2% +21.4% 93.3% Africa 13.6% +12.2% 111.7% 13.1% +33.1% 107.0% North America 13.2% +12.3% 96.9% 11.5% +28.6% 98.3% Latin America 2.4% +8.4% 80.5% 2.8% +8.9% 79.7% Middle East 4.9% +3.8% 91.8% 5.4% +27.0% 95.2% Asia-Pacific 4.7% +103.4% 73.2% 4.5% +158.9% 63.3% Other International 38.8% +17.1% 95.7% 37.4% +36.4% 92.7% PARIS AEROPORT 100.0% +7.5% 92.8% 100.0% +22.2% 90.5%





July 2023 Change 23/22 Change 23/19 Jan–July 2023 Change 23/22 Change 23/19 Connecting rate 16.9% -0.1 pt -3.0 pts 19.7% -0.8 pt -2.6 pts Seat load factor 87.4% -0.5 pt -1.8 pt 85.0% +4.9 pts -1.5 pts

MAIN AIRPORTS – PASSENGERS TRAFFIC





July 2023 January – July 2023 Passengers Change 23/22 % of traffic

compared to 2019 Passengers Change 23/22 % of traffic

compared to 2019 Paris-CDG 6,571,101 +9.2% 88.5% 38,350,153 +24.3% 87.6% Paris-Orly 3,203,184 +4.2% 103.1% 18,519,844 +18.0% 97.0% Total Paris Aéroport 9,774,285 +7.5% 92.8% 56,869,997 +22.2% 90.5% Antalya 5,513,676 +10.0% 101.7% 18,383,949 +21.0% 97.5% Almaty 980,290 +33.7% 140.8% 5,166,367 +36.5% 148.2% Ankara 1,184,872 +39.5% 97.0% 6,680,838 +39.8% 81.3% Izmir 1,176,412 +3.1% 92.3% 5,886,877 +9.3% 83.1% Bodrum 752,315 +4.5% 96.6% 2,141,266 +6.4% 92.7% Gazipaşa 124,004 +28.9% 73.3% 466,238 +22.2% 78.1% Medina 938,528 +120.9% 98.2% 5,620,551 +76.2% 110.6% Tunisia 390,986 +56.4% 71.8% 1,181,921 +66.0% 72.6% Georgia 503,173 +11.9% 103.9% 2,305,073 +26.1% 88.7% North Macedonia 352,957 +20.0% 119.4% 1,691,363 +36.1% 115.9% Zagreb 369,493 +12.2% 100.9% 2,063,025 +26.7% 108.6% Total TAV Airports 12,286,706 +19.3% 100.6% 51,587,468 +28.5% 96.9% New Delhi 5,924,626 +20.7% 102.0% 41,689,962 +29.9% 108.7% Hyderabad 2,009,370 +25.5% 109.7% 13,937,400 +34.7% 108.3% Medan 689,088 +23.9% 96.2% 4,457,180 +43.6% 96.9% Goa 272,261 - - 1,904,314 - - Total GMR Airports4 8,895,345 +22.0% 103.2% 61,988,856 +31.9% 107.6% Santiago de Chile 2,088,426 +25.8% 95.5% 13,222,309 +27.2% 89.5% Amman 1,029,818 +8.6% 107.3% 5,380,426 +28.2% 105.3% Other airports5 104,265 +38.1% 79.9% 528,387 +76.9% 81.5% GROUPE ADP4 34,178,845 +16.4% 98.6% 189,577,443 +27.6% 97.5%

MAIN AIRPORTS – AIRCRAFT MOVEMENTS





July 2023 January – July 2023 Movements Change 23/22 % of traffic

compared to 2019 Movements Change 23/22 % of traffic

compared to 2019 Paris-CDG 40,967 +5.9% 88.5% 255,226 +14.6% 88.8% Paris-Orly 19,603 +2.4% 94.6% 117,057 +8.7% 89.0% Total Paris Aéroport 60,570 +4.7% 90.4% 372,283 +12.6% 88.9% Antalya 31,306 +10.8% 109.7% 113,219 +22.5% 106.8% Almaty 7,562 +24.7% 130.5% 43,411 +23.4% 121.2% Ankara 7,296 +30.2% 93.2% 45,275 +31.2% 83.5% Izmir 7,012 -0.1% 91.1% 36,470 +4.6% 83.2% Bodrum 4,412 +1.6% 93.4% 13,871 +4.9% 93.2% Gazipaşa 781 +16.7% 74.7% 3,310 +16.9% 82.8% Medina 6,920 +92.3% 97.9% 38,502 +45.0% 106.4% Tunisia 2,523 +51.6% 80.5% 8,155 +51.7% 77.8% Georgia 4,424 +12.3% 100.7% 21,754 +15.8% 84.3% North Macedonia 2,535 +12.4% 103.7% 12,834 +20.8% 104.9% Zagreb 4,144 +6.5% 95.1% 25,782 +9.8% 100.2% Total TAV Airports 78,915 +17.2% 102.5% 362,583 +21.7% 98.2% New Delhi 35,533 +6.2% 96.3% 247,676 +13.0% 99.9% Hyderabad 13,906 +12.4% 92.5% 97,892 +19.8% 92.9% Medan 5,617 +24.9% 101.3% 36,119 +36.6% 98.6% Goa 1,950 - - 13,258 - - Total GMR Airports4 57,006 +9.4% 95.8% 394,945 +16.6% 97.9% Santiago de Chile 12,794 +19.8% 93.9% 83,257 +17.9% 90.0% Amman 8,147 +10.7% 102.8% 45,402 +16.7% 98.8% Other airports5 1,048 +32.2% 69.8% 6,245 +75.1% 68.3% GROUPE ADP4 218,480 +11.4% 96.4% 1,264,715 +17.1% 94.4%

FINANCIAL CALENDAR (subject to change)

Next traffic publication : August 2023 traffic figures – Monday 18 September 2023, after market closing

publication August 2023 traffic figures – Monday 18 September 2023, after market closing 2023 nine months revenue: Wednesday 25 October 2023, after markets closing

1 Changes vs. 2022 and recovery rates vs. 2019 hereabove are calculated on a like-for-like basis without traffic from Goa airport in 2023, opened on January 5th, 2023.

2 Airports of Amman, Santiago de Chile, Antananarivo and Nosy Be.

3 Traffic with Croatia was included in the EU ex. Schengen until April 2023. It is now accounted within the Schengen Area since April 2023 onwards.

4 Changes vs. 2022 and recovery rates vs. 2019 here above are calculated on a like-for-like basis without traffic from Goa airport in 2023, opened on January 5th, 2023.

5 Airports of Antananarivo and Nosy Be.

