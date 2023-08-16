Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (7 to 11 August 2023)

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 7 to 11 August 2023

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer name Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform ISIN code

(ISO 6166) MIC code

(ISO 10383) IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 7-Aug-23 FR0000073298 8 724 46,3451 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 7-Aug-23 FR0000073298 4 506 46,3966 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 8-Aug-23 FR0000073298 14 462 45,6644 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 8-Aug-23 FR0000073298 6 660 45,6468 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 8-Aug-23 FR0000073298 1 050 45,6000 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 8-Aug-23 FR0000073298 1 650 45,6352 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 9-Aug-23 FR0000073298 9 856 45,6259 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 9-Aug-23 FR0000073298 7 073 45,6250 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 9-Aug-23 FR0000073298 1 050 45,4390 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 9-Aug-23 FR0000073298 1 700 45,4460 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 10-Aug-23 FR0000073298 12 846 45,5895 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 10-Aug-23 FR0000073298 6 615 45,5126 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 10-Aug-23 FR0000073298 1 087 45,5473 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 10-Aug-23 FR0000073298 1 692 45,4727 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 11-Aug-23 FR0000073298 11 529 45,6016 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 11-Aug-23 FR0000073298 7 688 45,5941 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 11-Aug-23 FR0000073298 1 068 45,5946 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 11-Aug-23 FR0000073298 1 620 45,5796 AQE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

