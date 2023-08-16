Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (7 to 11 August 2023)

| Source: IPSOS IPSOS

Paris, FRANCE

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 7 to 11 August 2023

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer nameIssuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
   ISIN code
(ISO 6166)		  MIC code
(ISO 10383)
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W877-Aug-23FR00000732988 72446,3451XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W877-Aug-23FR00000732984 50646,3966DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W878-Aug-23FR000007329814 46245,6644XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W878-Aug-23FR00000732986 66045,6468DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W878-Aug-23FR00000732981 05045,6000TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W878-Aug-23FR00000732981 65045,6352AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W879-Aug-23FR00000732989 85645,6259XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W879-Aug-23FR00000732987 07345,6250DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W879-Aug-23FR00000732981 05045,4390TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W879-Aug-23FR00000732981 70045,4460AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8710-Aug-23FR000007329812 84645,5895XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8710-Aug-23FR00000732986 61545,5126DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8710-Aug-23FR00000732981 08745,5473TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8710-Aug-23FR00000732981 69245,4727AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8711-Aug-23FR000007329811 52945,6016XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8711-Aug-23FR00000732987 68845,5941DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8711-Aug-23FR00000732981 06845,5946TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8711-Aug-23FR00000732981 62045,5796AQE
       

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

Attachment


Attachments

Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (7 to 11 August 2023)