Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (7 to 11 August 2023)

Disclosure of trading in own shares
under a share buyback programme
Period : From 7 to 11 August 2023
Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos
Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298
Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)
|Issuer name
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|ISIN code
(ISO 6166)
|MIC code
(ISO 10383)
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|7-Aug-23
|FR0000073298
|8 724
|46,3451
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|7-Aug-23
|FR0000073298
|4 506
|46,3966
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|8-Aug-23
|FR0000073298
|14 462
|45,6644
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|8-Aug-23
|FR0000073298
|6 660
|45,6468
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|8-Aug-23
|FR0000073298
|1 050
|45,6000
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|8-Aug-23
|FR0000073298
|1 650
|45,6352
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|9-Aug-23
|FR0000073298
|9 856
|45,6259
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|9-Aug-23
|FR0000073298
|7 073
|45,6250
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|9-Aug-23
|FR0000073298
|1 050
|45,4390
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|9-Aug-23
|FR0000073298
|1 700
|45,4460
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|10-Aug-23
|FR0000073298
|12 846
|45,5895
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|10-Aug-23
|FR0000073298
|6 615
|45,5126
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|10-Aug-23
|FR0000073298
|1 087
|45,5473
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|10-Aug-23
|FR0000073298
|1 692
|45,4727
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|11-Aug-23
|FR0000073298
|11 529
|45,6016
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|11-Aug-23
|FR0000073298
|7 688
|45,5941
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|11-Aug-23
|FR0000073298
|1 068
|45,5946
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|11-Aug-23
|FR0000073298
|1 620
|45,5796
|AQE
Detailed presentation by transaction:
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.
Attachment