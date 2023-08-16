World Education Services Appoints New Board Member in Canada

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Education Services (WES) has appointed John Paolo Varias to its Board of Trustees. Paolo is a registered nurse who is currently serving as Associate Director of Clinical and Support Services for Niagara Region in Southern Ontario.



“Paolo is a wonderful addition to the WES Board. He brings a passionate and personal perspective to the recognition of education and skills in new places,” said Audrey Hendley, chair of the WES Board of Trustees. “His empathy and global experience make him an outstanding steward of the mission.”

WES CEO and Executive Director Esther Benjamin said, “Paolo is a powerful advocate for so many of the communities we engage with at WES. He is deeply invested in changing systems and practices to make them more inclusive, and his insights will be so valuable to our organization and our mission. We are excited to have Paolo join the WES Board of Trustees.”

Paolo holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the Philippines and a Master of Science in Aging and Health from Queen’s University in Canada. He is currently pursuing McGill University’s International Masters for Health Leadership. He has studied the impact of universal health care programs and contributed to an international USAID project. In 2014, he immigrated to Canada and began the process of becoming licensed as a nurse. He received his registration from the College of Nurses of Ontario in 2016. He is a frequent speaker at events across Canada on the systemic challenges preventing internationally educated health care professionals from practicing, and on how to improve systems in their favor.

“I have advocated alongside WES for years now, and I’m delighted to join the Board,” said Paolo. “WES is doing important work to make it easier for migrants to study, work, and belong in their new home communities.”

