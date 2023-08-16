SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf.: 2.06 billion ISK profit after tax in 1H 2023

Reykjavik, ICELAND

Attached is an announcement, investor presentation and financial report of SKEL for the first half of 2023.

An open presentation of the Company’s financial report will be held on 17 August, 08:30 am, at the Reykjavik EDITION Hotel on Austurbakki 2, 101 Reykjavík. At the meeting, Ásgeir Helgi Reykfjörð Gylfason, CEO, and Magnús Ingi Einarsson, CFO, will present the results and highlights of the Company’s operations.

For further information, please contact Ásgeir Helgi Reykfjörð Gylfason, fjarfestar@skel.is.

www.skel.is

https://www.linkedin.com/company/skel-hf/

Attachments

SKEL Announcement H1 2023 SKEL Investor Presentation H1 2023 SKEL Financial Summary H1 2023