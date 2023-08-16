Global Oleochemicals Market Size to Reach USD 42.03 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global oleochemicals market is poised to achieve a significant milestone, with an anticipated valuation of USD 42.03 Billion by 2030, underscored by a steadfast revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%, as outlined by the latest comprehensive analysis conducted by Emergen Research . This robust trajectory is chiefly propelled by a key driving force: the escalation of government regulations mandating the utilization of environmentally friendly products. Oleochemicals have emerged as compelling sustainable alternatives, gaining prominence in response to tightening environmental regulations and the depletion of non-renewable resources.



A confluence of factors fuels the growth of the oleochemicals market, encompassing abundant availability of raw materials, a discernible surge in consumer demand, and the expanding domain of green chemicals. The versatility of oleochemicals finds application across a spectrum of industries, notably in personal care, detergents, food, and beverages, heralding an era where sustainable solutions are progressively integrated into diverse products.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1236

Within this landscape, glycerol is poised to experience accelerated growth in the coming years, driven by its burgeoning popularity across personal care, as well as the food and beverage sectors. The attributes of glycerol, coupled with its versatile utility, position it as a pivotal component in a range of consumer products.

A recent trend within the market underscores the deployment of oleochemicals in the food and beverage domain. These compounds assume a pivotal role in crafting sanitizers for food contact surfaces, alongside securing FDA approval for food packaging. Notably, calcium stearate serves as a flow agent and emulsifier in confectionery production, while triple-pressed stearic acid finds utility as a mold-release agent and hardening additive within the food and beverage industry, alongside applications in lubricants, grease, and metalworking.

Oleochemical lubricants and greases, tailored to reduce friction and seal mechanical gaps, are particularly prevalent in the automotive and industrial realms. Dioctyl sebacate emerges as a prime choice for engine lubricating fluids, boasting resilience in both cold and high-temperature conditions. Similarly, rubber grade stearic acid emerges as a superior choice for crafting lubricants and grease due to its optimal C18 composition.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1236

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2021 USD 28.78 Billion CAGR (2022–2030) 4.2% Revenue Forecast to 2030 USD 42.03 Billion Base Year for Estimation 2021 Historical Data 2021–2030 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Type, application, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Wilmar International Ltd., BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Company, Procter & Gamble, Cargill, Incorporated, Evonik Industries, Godrej Industries Limited, PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited, Arizona Chemical, and Emery Oleochemicals Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation.

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global oleochemicals market is fairly consolidated, with a few large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective oleochemicals products. Some major players included in the global oleochemicals market report are:

Wilmar International Ltd.

BASF SE

Eastman Chemical Company

Procter & Gamble

Cargill, Incorporated

Evonik Industries

Godrej Industries Limited

PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited

Arizona Chemical

Emery Oleochemicals

Strategic Development

On 18 September 2020, Emery Oleochemicals announced the release of its EMERY E general-purpose fatty acid esters product line. These fatty acid esters offer good color stability, low odor, and good biodegradability. EMERY E bio-based esters are a sustainable alternative to petrochemical-based materials and can be used in formulation of a wide range of consumer and industrial systems including bio-diluent, solvent, or plasticizer in ink, adhesive, coating applications, plastic additives, pigment binding, and dispersing co-agents.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/1236

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The fatty acid segment is expected to account for a large revenue share over the forecast period. This is attributed to its increasing adoption of microbial fatty acid biosynthesis. Sustainable and inexpensive techniques for creating renewable chemicals and fuels are needed to serve the expanding population and economy while cutting carbon emissions. Oleochemicals are petrochemical substitutes that are often manufactured from limited resources such as animal and plant fats. There is a lot of interest in microbial fatty acid biosynthesis since it offers a way to make renewable oleochemicals. According to several studies, Escherichia coli has been genetically modified to create a range of oleochemicals including alkanes that can be used right away as biofuels. On the other hand, yeast Saccharomyces cerevisiae is more suited for industrial scale production due to its robustness, tolerance to challenging fermentation conditions, and widespread use in synthesis of bioethanol.

The pharmaceuticals and personal care segment is expected to account for a large revenue share in the global market over the forecast period owing to increasing application of oleochemicals. Oleochemicals can be used in pharmaceutical and nutraceutical sectors as emollients, thickeners, and preservatives. Isopropyl myristate functions as a moisturizer in topical medicinal treatments in addition to being used as an emollient or thickening agent in other pharmaceutical applications. Glycerin 99.7% is a humectant that is utilized in creation of dental care items as well as cough syrups. Oleochemicals are important ingredients in personal care products for maintaining healthy skin and hair and have increased in popularity, due to their potential to be free of allergies and carcinogens. Glycerin, also known as glycerol, is commonly used owing to its hydrating properties and is made from lipids found in plants. AHCOHOL 1618 is mostly made from vegetables, hypoallergenic, and a combination of synthetic and natural sources.

The North America market is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period, which is primarily attributed to the region's key market players’ increasing R&D activities and launch of new and innovative products. For instance, Univar offers over 150 oleochemicals with a natural base to producers in over 25 different industries in North America. They provide a wide variety of fatty acids, fatty alcohols, and fatty acids made from plant, animal, and vegetable oils. Products, such as food, personal care items, and numerous industrial uses, all employ these things. As a result, the region's top market players are becoming more active, which is rising demand for oleochemicals and, in turn, driving market revenue growth.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/oleochemicals-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global oleochemicals market based on type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Fatty Acid Fatty Alcohol Glycerin Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care Food & Beverages Soaps & Detergents Polymers Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Aviation Analytics Market , By Component (Services, Software), By Application (Fuel Management, Others), By End-use (Airport, Others), By Region Forecast to 2030

Retail Analytics Market , By Component Type (Solution, Services), By Application Type (Merchandising Analysis, Pricing Analysis, Customer Analysis), By Organization Size Type (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium-sized Enterprises), By Region Forecast to 2030

Agriculture Analytics Market By Component (Services, Solution), By Farm size (Small and Medium Farms, Large Farms), By Deployment modes (On-premises, Cloud), By Application (Livestock analytics, Farm analytics), and By Region Forecast to 2028

Sports Analytics Market By Type (Individual Sports, Teams Sports, and eSports), Component (Solutions, Services), Deployment Mode (On-Premises and Cloud), Analysis, End-Use (Sports Associations and Sports Teams), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Business Intelligence and Analytics Market By Process Type (Online Transactional Processing (OLTP), Online Analytical Processing (OLAP)) By Data Delivery (Traditional channels, Modern channels), By Application, By End-use, and By Region, Forecast to 2027

Healthcare Analytics Market By Component (Software, Hardware, Services), By Deployment (Cloud-based, On-premises, Web Hosted), By Solution, By Application, By End-use, and By Region Forecasts to 2030

Edge Analytics Market By Component (Services, Solution), By Type (Prescriptive Analytics, Descriptive Analytics, Diagnostic Analytics, Predictive Analytics), By Deployment (On-Cloud, On-Premises), By End-Use (Manufacturing, Energy and Power, and others), By Region Forecasts to 2027

Medical Image Analytics Market By Modality (Tomography, Ultrasound Imaging, Radiographic Imaging, Combined Modalities), By Imaging Type (2D, 3D, 4D Imaging), By Application (Orthopedic, Dental, Neurology, Cardiology, Oncology, Obstetrics & Gynecology) and By Regions Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Japanese Version: Oleochemicals Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights