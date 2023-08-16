New York, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Calcium Oxide Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06483964/?utm_source=GNW

The Calcium Oxide Market size is expected to grow from 51.89 million metric tons in 2023 to 65.78 million metric tons by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.86% during the forecast period (2023-2028).



The studied market was negatively impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19 in the year 2020. However, in 2021 and 2022, the market showed signs of recovery.



Key Highlights

Demand from the steel industry is empowering the demand for lime in the market. Emerging use for lime in electric arc furnaces, AOD converters, and refining ladles is driving the demand for calcium oxide in steel-making. Steel-making uses it as a purifying agent to eliminate impurities and remove sulfur and phosphorus.

Calcium Oxide includes a hazardous impact on health. It reacts vigorously with water, leading to severe irritation when inhaled or in contact with the skin and eyes. Moreover, in extreme cases, quicklime exposure can cause abdominal pain, vomiting, and nausea. When reacted with water, it can release enough heat to ignite combustible materials. Hence, their production needs to be carefully observed and conform to various environmental regulations, which may act as a restraining factor in the market.

Growing demand for the biofuel industry is expected to provide an opportunity for the market for calcium oxide. It is expected to impact the increase in the usage of calcium oxide as a solid heterogeneous catalyst for the preparation of biodiesel from palm oil.

Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the world, with the most significant consumption from countries such as China and India.



Calcium Oxide Market Trends



Increasing Demand from the Metallurgical Industry



The ability of calcium oxide to react with silicates and other materials to form solutions makes it applicable to numerous processes. Manufacturers in the steel and metallurgical industries are the leading consumers of calcium oxide, as they use it to melt and purify other metals.

In steel manufacturing, calcium oxide is used as a clinker agent to eliminate impurities in metal parts. Calcium oxide addition is necessary for electric arc furnaces, AOD converters, and refining ladles. It includes other utilities in the metallurgical industry as a corrosion protector and as a neutralizer of acids. Further, calcium oxide is also used to produce copper, lead, zinc, silver, nickel, gold, uranium, etc., to segregate impurities using floatation of different metallic salts.

The iron and steel industry is one of the drivers of modern industrial growth, and steel production is growing steadily over the past decade. According to the World Steel Association, the global crude steel production was 140.7 million tonnes (Mt) in December 2022. However, in 2023, it is further expected to register a positive growth rate, thereby driving the current studied market.

Asia-Pacific is one of the major consumers of calcium oxide, dominated by China. North America, dominated by the United States, also includes a significant market position. In the United States, the metallurgical industry is considered the leading application for the calcium oxide market, where it is used as fluxes in iron and steel furnaces. Around 35% of calcium oxide produced in the United States is used for metallurgical applications.

All the factors above are expected to drive the global market during the forecast period.



North America region to Dominate the Market



North America is expected to dominate the global calcium oxide market during the forecast period.

The United States is the world’s fourth-largest producer of crude steel, with more than 100 production plants in the country.

Calcium oxide is a versatile material in the construction of buildings. It can be used in constructing masonry systems as a mortar component. Exterior (stucco) and interior plaster systems can also contain calcium oxide. As an additive in asphalt, calcium oxide improves the cohesion of asphalt, reduces stripping, and retards the aging process.

The United States boasts a colossal construction sector with over 7.6 million employees. According to US Census Bureau, in 2022, the value of construction was USD 1.79 trillion billion, a 10.2% (0.8%) increase over the USD 1.63 trillion spent in 2021.

Further, as per further statistics generated by the US Census Bureau, the annual value for new construction in the United States accounted for USD 1.66 trillion in 2022, compared to USD 1.49 trillion in 2021. Moreover, the annual residential construction in the United States was valued at USD 849.16 billion in 2022, compared to USD 740.64 billion in 2021. The annual value of non-residential construction put in place in the country was valued at USD 808.42 billion in 2022, compared to USD 759.17 billion in 2021, thereby decreasing the consumption of the market studied in the short term.

Commercial construction is also expected to increase, with more consumer expenditure and governmental investments in tourism, office buildings, and retail spaces.

The construction sector is the backbone of the Mexican economy. Over the last five decades, Mexico urbanized faster than most OECD (Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development) countries. The increasing urbanization and public income levels are fueling the country’s construction demand.

The government bodies are responsible for most of the funds (around 68%) provided to the housing sector in Mexico. The government agencies, such as CONAVI (National Housing Commission), INFONAVIT, FOVISSSTE, and CFE, are supporting the growth of the housing construction sector in the country.

All the factors above are expected to boost the demand for polyolefin catalysts, like calcium oxide, during the forecast period.



Calcium Oxide Industry Overview



The calcium oxide market is mostly fragmented. The calcium oxide market key players include Carmeuse, Graymont, Lhoist, Mississippi Lime, and Minerals Technologies.



