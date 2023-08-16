New York, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Basal Insulin Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06483962/?utm_source=GNW





The market is estimated to reach a value of more than USD 4.9 billion during the forecast period.



The COVID-19 pandemic has substantially impacted the Global Basal Insulin Market. People with diabetes have a weak immune system so, with COVID-19, the immune system gets weaker very fast. People with diabetes will have more chances to get into serious complications rather than normal people. The manufacturers of diabetes care productshave taken care during COVID-19 to deliver diabetes care products to diabetes patients with the help of local governments.



Novo Nordisk stated on its website that “Since the start of COVID-19, our commitment to patients, our employees and the communities where we operate has remained unchanged, we continue to supply our medicines and devices to people living with diabetes and other serious chronic diseases, safeguard the health of our employees, and take actions to support doctors and nurses as they work to defeat COVID-19.” Doctors around the world suggested diabetes patients should check their diabetes levels more often to be careful and the intake of medicine has increased. The pandemic also highlighted opportunities for continuing and expanding innovations in the delivery of diabetes care, through virtual consultations between healthcare providers and people with diabetes, and the use of diabetes technology. Crisis management has created unprecedented interest in remote care from both patients and providers and removed many long-standing regulatory barriers paving the way for cost-effective alternatives such as biosimilars and combination insulins.



The rate of newly diagnosed Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes cases is seen to increase, mainly due to obesity, unhealthy diet, and physical inactivity. The rapidly increasing incidence and prevalence of diabetic patients and healthcare expenditure in developed countries are indications of the increasing usage of diabetic care products. Leading manufacturers are focusing on technological innovations and developing advanced products to gain a substantial market share.



Basal Insulin Market Trends



Increasing diabetes prevalence



The diabetes population is expected to rise by more than 1.9% over the forecast period.



According to the International Diabetes Federation, the adult diabetes population in 2021 was approximately 537 million, which will increase by 643 million in 2030. Obesity is considered one of the major factors contributing to the disease, primarily Type 2 diabetes. Continued elevation in blood glucose levels in diabetes patients can contribute to progressive complications such as renal, nerve, and ocular damage. Type 2 diabetes is increasingly prevalent and associated with an increased cardiovascular and renal disease risk.



The market players are adopting various strategies such as collaborations, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and expansions for new products to increase market share. For instance, Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim have an alliance in developing and commercializing Basaglar (Insulin Glargine). However, the companies are working on various innovations, such as Biocon is developing Insulin Tregopil, an oral prandial insulin tablet, for treating type-1 and type-2 diabetes mellitus. The fast-acting oral insulin could improve post-prandial glucose control with reduced side effects and greater adherence, thus promising to transform type-1 management. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing oral drug delivery systems, is working to bring the first oral insulin.



North America holds the highest market share in the Global Basal Insulin (Long-acting Insulin) Market in the current year



North America holds the highest market share in the Global Basal Insulin (Long-acting Insulin) Market in the current year and is expected to witness a CAGR of about 0.8% over the forecast period.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) National Diabetes Statistics Report 2022 estimated that more than 130 million adults live with diabetes or prediabetes in the United States. ?Type 2 diabetes is more common, and diabetes is more consequential among communities of color; those who live in rural areas; and those with less education, lower incomes, and lower health literacy.



According to Diabetes Canada, new 2022 figures show the continued rising trend of diabetes rates in Canada with no signs of leveling or decreasing. Diabetes continues to affect more Canadians than ever before. The new diabetes figures show a steady, continued increase in diabetes in the country, with 11.7 million Canadians living with diabetes or prediabetes; more than 5.7 million Canadians are living with diagnosed diabetes (type 1 or type 2 diabetes).



Diabetes is associated with many health complications. Patients with diabetes require many daily corrections to maintain nominal blood glucose levels, such as administering additional insulin or ingesting additional carbohydrates. ?Furthermore, patients attempting to control their blood glucose levels tightly to prevent the long-term complications associated with fluctuations in blood glucose levels are at greater risk for overcorrection and the resultant hypoglycemia.? Achieving nominal results can be difficult without multiple daily insulins or insulin therapy injections.



The disease’s growing incidence, prevalence, and progressive nature have encouraged treatment options for diabetic patients. The American Diabetes Association also helps with the costs of insulin and diabetes medication. Medicare drug plans cover insulin not used in an insulin pump and other drugs necessary to treat diabetes. In addition to providing prescription drug coverage, Medicare Part D plans may cover supplies necessary to inject insulin, including syringes, needles, alcohol swabs, and gauze.



Basal Insulin Industry Overview



The Global Basal Insulin (Long-acting Insulin) Market is consolidated, with a few major manufacturers having a global market presence and occupying a major share, like Eli Lilly, Boehringer Ingelheim, Sanofi, Biocon, etc.



