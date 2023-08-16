Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Size to Reach USD 268.97 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pharmaceutical packaging market achieved a substantial milestone, reaching USD 119.24 Billion in 2021, and is poised to sustain a remarkable revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3% throughout the forecast period, as revealed by the latest comprehensive analysis by Emergen Research . This robust trajectory is primarily propelled by two pivotal factors: the escalating recognition of the importance of verifying pharmaceutical product details within packaging and the rapid evolution of packaging technology. Additionally, the burgeoning utilization of drugs in diverse forms, including capsules and various medication formats, contributes significantly to the market's growth.



The increasing awareness surrounding the imperative of ensuring accurate pharmaceutical product information through packaging has assumed a pivotal role in driving revenue expansion. This imperative dovetails seamlessly with the swift advancements in packaging technology, which have revolutionized the landscape and enabled more effective and efficient ways of safeguarding and delivering pharmaceutical products.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1255

Moreover, the heightened utilization of pharmaceuticals stemming from the rising incidence of various diseases, including those precipitated by pandemics, has propelled the demand for pharmaceutical packaging. This trend is underpinned by a heightened focus on product verification, including production and expiry dates, as consumers become increasingly discerning and health-conscious.

Pharmaceutical packaging serves as a crucial guardian, offering protection to formulations that necessitate isolation from environmental contaminants, air, water, light, and other elements that could compromise their integrity. The market's robust growth is further substantiated by insights from the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA), indicating an upsurge of approximately 5.7% in pharmaceutical production between 2019 and 2020, with a valuation surpassing USD 368 million. Additionally, the 2021 report underscores substantial investments exceeding USD 46 million in the Research & Development (R&D) segment of European pharmaceutical industries during 2020.

However, the fragility inherent in several pharmaceutical packaging components introduces transportation challenges. The physical stress incurred during transportation can compromise the integrity of brittle substances like glass ampoules and stained-glass bottles, leading to breakage. This issue prompts stakeholders to navigate a careful balance between material selection and ensuring the packaging's protective attributes. While plastics offer heightened shear resistance compared to glass, they are relatively more susceptible to heat damage and potential leeching of chemicals and medicinal formulations.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1255

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2021 USD 119.24 Billion CAGR (2022–2030) 9.5% Revenue Forecast to 2030 USD 268.97 Billion Base Year for Estimation 2021 Historical Data 2019–2020 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Product, material, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Players AptarGroup, Inc., ACIC Pharmaceuticals Inc., BD, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Comar, Gerresheimer AG, Schott, Nemera, Amcor plc, and Medical Packaging Inc., LLC. Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global pharmaceutical packaging market is moderately fragmented, with a number of large and medium-sized companies accounting for a majority of market revenue. Major companies are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing innovations in different pharmaceutical packaging products. Some major companies included in the global pharmaceutical packaging market report are:

AptarGroup, Inc.

ACIC Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BD

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

Comar

Gerresheimer AG

Schott

Nemera

Amcor plc

Medical Packaging Inc., LLC.

Strategic Development

On 06 May 2022, Amcor plc. announced the manufacture and launch of PowerPost bottles, which is expected to decrease bottle weight by one-third and also reduce consumption of energy saving carbon by 30%. The product also enables use of up to 100% recycling material and prevents leaks and spillage from inside, thereby providing a better user experience. PowerPost bottles have been developed by PowerStrap vacuum-absorbing technology, which is patented by the company. Launch of this product, which is made using Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), is expected to reduce carbon footprint and lower greenhouse gas emissions by 70% while recycling plastic and other materials.

On 08 February 2022, Comar LLC., which is a custom medical devices, assemblies, and specialty packaging solutions provider, announced acquisition of Automatic Plastics Ltd. The latter company, which was a contract injection-molded products manufacturer in the sector of pharmaceuticals operated in an ISO13485-certified production facility with 30 injection molding machines. This acquisition is expected to enhance the product portfolio of Comar LLC. and improve expertise of the company in manufacturing pharmaceutical packaging products, while also expand global footprint of the former company.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/1255

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The blister pack strips segment is expected to account for a significantly larger revenue share during the forecast period. Over 50% of total medicines consumed by patients globally are manufactured in the form of tablets and capsules, which are packaged in blister packs or plastic bottles, whereas plastic bottles cause environmental issues owing to non-biodegradability. Blister pack strips incorporate a little quantity of plastic together with recyclable metals such as aluminum. This is driving demand for blister pack strip packaging for distribution of capsules and tablets.

The plastic segment is expected to account for a significantly large revenue share during the forecast period. Bottles made from different polymers and plastics are relatively more resistant to shear and stress than their counterparts made with glass. It is lightweight and flexible, therefore can be molded into any shape according to the requirement of pharmaceutical product. Medical-grade polymers are inert and resistant to chemical corrosion that can be imparted to packaging by medicinal composition.

The pharmaceutical industry segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Emergence of new technologies with cost-effective and efficient manufacturing processes in addition to rising high-value investments is a major factor driving revenue growth of the market. Growing number of drug approvals by regulatory bodies is also increasing demand for packaging materials by manufacturers for increasing production of such drugs.

The Asia Pacific pharmaceutical packaging market is projected to register a rapid revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Growing health awareness among consumers especially in emerging countries in addition to rising disposable income and increasing population is driving revenue growth of the market in region. In addition, increasing collaborations among pharmaceutical companies for development of new drugs and treatments is increasing demand for more effective packaging by manufacturers. Countries, such as India, are among the largest provider of generic drugs globally.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/pharmaceutical-packaging-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global pharmaceutical packaging market based on product, material, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Blister Pack Strips Fluid Bags Bottles and Caps Ampoules Medication Tubes Others



Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Plastic Polyvinyl Chloride Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Polypropylene Others Glass Borosilicate Glass Amber Color Glass Others Paper Aluminum Others



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Pharmaceutical Industry Hospitals Nursing Homes Contract Packaging Pharmacies and Retail Stores



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Aviation Analytics Market , By Component (Services, Software), By Application (Fuel Management, Others), By End-use (Airport, Others), By Region Forecast to 2030

Retail Analytics Market , By Component Type (Solution, Services), By Application Type (Merchandising Analysis, Pricing Analysis, Customer Analysis), By Organization Size Type (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium-sized Enterprises), By Region Forecast to 2030

Agriculture Analytics Market By Component (Services, Solution), By Farm size (Small and Medium Farms, Large Farms), By Deployment modes (On-premises, Cloud), By Application (Livestock analytics, Farm analytics), and By Region Forecast to 2028

Sports Analytics Market By Type (Individual Sports, Teams Sports, and eSports), Component (Solutions, Services), Deployment Mode (On-Premises and Cloud), Analysis, End-Use (Sports Associations and Sports Teams), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Business Intelligence and Analytics Market By Process Type (Online Transactional Processing (OLTP), Online Analytical Processing (OLAP)) By Data Delivery (Traditional channels, Modern channels), By Application, By End-use, and By Region, Forecast to 2027

Healthcare Analytics Market By Component (Software, Hardware, Services), By Deployment (Cloud-based, On-premises, Web Hosted), By Solution, By Application, By End-use, and By Region Forecasts to 2030

Edge Analytics Market By Component (Services, Solution), By Type (Prescriptive Analytics, Descriptive Analytics, Diagnostic Analytics, Predictive Analytics), By Deployment (On-Cloud, On-Premises), By End-Use (Manufacturing, Energy and Power, and others), By Region Forecasts to 2027

Medical Image Analytics Market By Modality (Tomography, Ultrasound Imaging, Radiographic Imaging, Combined Modalities), By Imaging Type (2D, 3D, 4D Imaging), By Application (Orthopedic, Dental, Neurology, Cardiology, Oncology, Obstetrics & Gynecology) and By Regions Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Japanese Version: Pharmaceutical Packaging Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights