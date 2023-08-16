New York, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Teeth Whitening Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06483952/?utm_source=GNW

The Teeth Whitening Market size is expected to grow from USD 7.17 billion in 2023 to USD 8.62 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.75% during the forecast period (2023-2028).



Dental surgeons, along with paramedics, nurses, and other healthcare staff, were at the most significant risk of contracting and transmitting COVID-19 disease. The pandemic changed the way the global population has been accessing healthcare, including dental care. Dental clinics worldwide were shut down during the first phase of the pandemic. As social distancing continued across the world, people were unable to visit their local dentists for routine or cosmetic dental procedures. Hence, the demand for teeth whitening solutions for stained and discolored teeth decreased in the second and third quarters of 2020. However, the COVID-19 pandemic increased the focus on personal hygiene and home-based dental aesthetics. The availability of a wide range of over-the-counter products on online platforms, such as toothpaste, dental films, and gels, resulted in increased adoption of the products, which positively impacted the market’s growth during the pandemic. According to SmileDirectClub Inc., in 2021, there was a 47% increase in teeth whitening and teeth straightening procedures. Thus, the market showed significant growth during the pandemic and is expected to show similar growth over the forecast period.



The major factors responsible for the growth of the teeth whitening market include the rising awareness about oral hygiene, easy availability of teeth whitening OTC products, and stigma associated with discoloration of teeth. Dental aesthetics are gaining more popularity in modern society and have caused an increased demand for dental aesthetic treatments. Young people are influenced by media, more than the middle or older-aged groups. As a result, their aesthetic awareness has increased, boosting the need for perfect teeth. According to an article published by MDPI Journal, in July 2022, the general public showed increasing interest in improving dentofacial aesthetics, which led to a rise in the number of individuals seeking cosmetic dental treatments like tooth whitening. People place a lot of significance on their tooth color, and prior research has indicated that many of them are not happy with them and want to change them. As a result, tooth whitening has emerged as one of the most popular dental procedures in recent years. People’s desire for whiter, brighter teeth has consequently revived the interest in dentistry in aesthetic dental treatment.



The increasing expansion of teeth-whitening products is expected to drive the market’s growth. For instance, in January 2022, SmileDirectClub Inc. planned to expand its whitening product line with its new fast-dissolving whitening strips. Thus, the increasing awareness and interest in improving dentofacial aesthetics and product launches are expected to propel the overall demand for teeth whitening products, resulting in the high growth of the market over the forecast period.



However, low awareness in rural areas and side effects associated with teeth whitening products are expected to restrain the market.



Teeth Whitening Market Trends



The Whitening Toothpaste Segment is Expected to Account for the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period



Toothpaste contains coarse abrasives that function by abrading the stains on the tooth surface, giving a whitening effect. The whitening toothpaste is in huge demand due to its quick results and affordable price, which is contributing to the market’s growth. For instance, according to an article published by WebMD Editorial Contributors in October 2021, the price range for whitening toothpaste is between USD 1 and USD 20. In contrast to the availability of over-the-counter toothpaste options and professional whitening solutions, which use hydrogen peroxide or carbamide peroxide to lighten the color of the tooth from the inside out, whitening toothpaste removes surface stains and does not include bleach. Compared to the price of whitening toothpaste, the price of whitening strips and gels from a pharmacy, dentist, or through an online platform is between USD 10 and USD 55. Hence, due to its lower price, the demand for whitening toothpaste is expected to increase and contribute to significant growth.



Improvements in product efficacy achieved through advancements in technology are enabling premium brands to compete effectively by offering superior product features and therapeutic benefits. For instance, in March 2022, the Colgate-Palmolive Company launched Visible White 02, formulated with unique active oxygen technology that whitens teeth inside out within three days. With the launch of this product, the company expanded its existing teeth whitening toothpaste portfolio in the market.



Thus, the market is being driven by the efficient advantages of whitening toothpaste and increasing product launches.



North America Has Been Dominating the Teeth Whitening Market and is Expected to Continue the Trend During the Forecast Period



North America holds a major share of the teeth whitening market due to the growing inclination toward cosmetic dentistry. For instance, according to an article published by The Village Dentistry in January 2021, Americans spend billions of dollars every year on teeth whitening products and treatments. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, dental services increased by 1.9% in June 2022. Such an increase in dental services and expenditure on teeth whitening products is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.



Several companies are continuously launching teeth whitening products, which is also one of the driving factors for the market’s growth. For example, in March 2022, Procter & Gamble launched Crest Whitening Emulsions + Overnight Freshness, a product that provides overnight convenience. In January 2022, Oral-B unveiled its latest digital health innovations at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), including its CES Innovation Award Honoree Oral-B iO10 with iOSense, which serves as the ultimate oral health coach. Thus, due to such factors, the teeth whitening market is expected to record significant growth in North America during the forecast period.



Teeth Whitening Industry Overview



The teeth whitening market is consolidated in nature due to the presence of a few companies operating globally and regionally. The competitive landscape includes an analysis of well-known international and local companies, including Colgate-Palmolive, Unilever, Proctor & Gamble, and GlaxoSmithKline.



