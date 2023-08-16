New York, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Running Apparel Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06483918/?utm_source=GNW

The Running Apparel Market size is expected to grow from USD 13.07 billion in 2023 to USD 16.30 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.51% during the forecast period (2023-2028).



Key Highlights

In line with the sports trend, consumers are increasingly seeking designer running apparel, including athletic shoes that include elements of sports design. Additionally, the continued shift toward more active lifestyles drives the demand for running and cycling footwear across the world. Additionally, with the increased workload and societal adoption of Western culture, marathon participation has grown in popularity since it aids in strength building, which supports the worldwide market’s expansion. In addition, growing technology usage and the popularity of smart wearables are some of the key drivers boosting the development of the running apparel market.

As per the data published by NHS Digital, in the year 2021, in England, the percentage of the obese population was 26% for women and 25% for males. Such conditions have been prevalent across the globe over the past few years. Hence, due to the rising health problems and the hectic lifestyles of the working population worldwide, people are compelled to incorporate jogging and running into their daily routines to keep in shape and be healthy. Due to the rise in athletic involvement, customers are increasingly looking for designer athletic footwear with a sports-inspired style.

Additionally, the worldwide demand for running apparel is driven by the ongoing move toward more active lives. The need for running apparel in recent years has also been significantly fueled by a rise in government efforts in many nations to boost sports participation.

For instance, During 2018-2022, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) promoted sports participation by launching strategic schemes like Fit India Movement, Khelo India Scheme, Sports Talent Search Portal, Target Olympic Podium Scheme, and National Sports Awards Scheme, among others. Such factors will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Running Apparel Market Trends



Increasing Influence of Athleisure and Healthy Lifestyle Trends



In line with the athleisure trend, consumers are increasingly seeking various sports equipment that includes footwear, clothing, and protective gear and accessories. Additionally, a continued shift towards more active lifestyles is driving the demand for leisure activities worldwide, such as running and cycling gears.

Athleisure has become more pervasive, as it has influenced the athletic footwear choice among millennial parents. Due to this, they dress their kids in athletic apparel and footwear. This, in turn, will increase the demand for running clothing and footwear.

Running clothing sales among female customers are rising due to the growing popularity of sports and fitness pursuits, including trail running, jogging, and running, as well as the number of women participating in these pursuits. Additionally, the market for running clothing has seen substantial expansion due to increased engagement in sports and leisure activities among all demographics and sponsorships from various organizations to promote sports in the area.

For instance, in July 2021, the Government of England recommended launching a "Work Out to Help Out"campaign to incentivize people to participate in organized sports. With increased participation in sports and recreation activities across different demographics, followed by government initiatives to promote sports in their respective nations, apparel sales have experienced significant growth during the study period. They are expected to continue to grow during the forecast period.



North America is the Largest Market



North America is the largest market during the forecast period. The growth of the market is attributed to factors such as the rising participation in fitness activities like running in countries such as the United States. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. Moreover, the United States and Canada are the key countries for the running apparel market in North America.

The United States organizes some of the most well-known marathons to promote running and other physical activities, such as the Boston Marathon and the New York City Marathon. Also, the key players operating in the North American market are investing in e-commerce to offer higher convenience for buyers to make online purchases. Due to increased internet usage and an increase in smartphone users in North America, the growth of online stores is predicted to pick up significantly throughout the projection period.

Due to benefits including affordable costs, convenience, significant discounts, cash-on-delivery (COD) options, and quick delivery services, many people prefer to shop online. Due to consumers’ shifting purchasing habits, vendors are concentrating on their online companies. The growing adoption of shoe knitting technology is one of the prime reasons driving the running apparel and footwear market growth in the United States during the next few years. Also, product customization drives demand, and digital and social media marketing will lead to sizable demand in the market.



Running Apparel Industry Overview



Major market players focus on developing a diversified product portfolio, intensifying the competition in the market studied. The most active companies in the market learned to include key players such as Nike Inc., Adidas AG, Under Armour, Puma SE, and Asics Corporation. These companies have been taking significant measures to increase their market penetration, across the world, with the establishment of new bases and setting up more production plants, along with their associated research and development. Advanced distribution networks and manufacturing expertise give an upper edge to the manufacturers to expand their range of products across the regions of North America.



