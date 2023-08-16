Coffee Machines Market to hit USD 11.3 billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Coffee Machines Market size is expected to be worth USD 11.3 billion by 2032. The ongoing technical improvements in household appliances, including coffee machines, are expected to fuel the industry growth. Of late, multiple coffee machine manufacturers are continually improving user experiences and providing sophisticated features with the help of programmable timers, adjustable brew strength, temperature control, built-in grinders, smart connection, and touchscreen interfaces.

In addition, the surging popularity of reusable coffee capsules and energy-efficient equipment driven by the rising focus of consumers on eco-friendly products will augment the industry outlook.

Capsule or Pod coffee machines to gain traction

Capsule or pod coffee machines market size is projected to generate more than USD 3.9 billion by the end of 2032. Capsule coffee machines are increasingly preferred over standard coffee offerings to meet the rising demand for premium and specialty coffees. Multiple coffee roasters and businesses are selling specialized coffee capsules with one-of-a-kind mixes, single-origin coffees, and limited editions to offer premium coffee experiences to consumers at home.

Residential end-use segment to record substantial growth

Coffee machines market from the residential segment reached more than USD 2.9 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at robust CAGR through 2032. The scaling consumer interest in personalized coffee experiences has steered the higher adoption of coffee machines to customize coffee strength, flavor profiles, and brewing parameters according to individual preferences. Additionally, the growing popularity of specialty coffee, including single-origin beans and unique blends.

Asia Pacific region to provide potential growing opportunities

Asia Pacific held considerable share of the coffee machines market in 2022 and is expected to surpass USD 2.9 billion by the end of 2032. The shifting consumer tastes have led to the growing popularity of beverages. Rapid urbanization, the swift rise in middle-class population along with the escalating impact of Western coffee culture mainly in China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Australia will add to the industry development.

Coffee Machine Market Participants

The competitive landscape of the coffee machines market includes leading players, such as Koninklijke Philips NV Melitta, De'Longhi Group, Electrolux AB, Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc., Newell Brands Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Nestlé SA, and Breville Group Limited.

Partial Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 Coffee Machines Industry Insights

3.1 Impact on COVID-19

3.2 Russia- Ukraine war impact

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.4 Vendor matrix

3.5 Profit margin analysis

3.6 End-user & innovation landscape

3.7 Patent analysis

3.8 Key news and initiatives

3.8.1 Partnership/collaboration

3.8.2 Merger/acquisition

3.8.3 Investment

3.8.4 Product launch/innovation

3.9 Regulatory landscape

3.10 Impact forces

3.10.1 Growth drivers

3.10.1.1 Growing coffee consumption in Asia Pacific region

3.10.1.2 Rising consumer awareness related to specialty coffee

3.10.1.3 Integration of advance technologies in coffee machines

3.10.1.4 Increasing consumer disposable incomes and spending capacity

3.10.1.5 High maintenance and repair cost

3.10.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.10.2.1 High maintenance and repair cost

3.11 Growth potential analysis

3.12 Porter’s analysis

3.13 PESTEL analysis

Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2022

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share, 2022

4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players, 2022

4.3.1 Nestlé SA

4.3.2 Panasonic Corporation

4.3.3 Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc.

4.3.4 De'Longhi Group

4.3.5 Newell Brands

4.3.6 Koninklijke Philips NV

4.3.7 Robert Bosch GmbH

4.4 Competitive positioning matrix, 2022

4.5 Strategic outlook matrix, 2022

