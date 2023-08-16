LumiraDx to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results and Host Quarterly Conference Call on August 24

LONDON, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LumiraDx Limited (Nasdaq: LMDX), a next-generation point of care (POC) diagnostics company, announced it will release its second quarter financial results on Thursday, August 24, 2023. On the day of the release, LumiraDx will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to review the financial results and business highlights.



LumiraDx Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023 Time: 8:30 AM Eastern Time Live Call/Webcast: Register to join by phone here. View webcast:

https://investors.lumiradx.com/news-and-events/investor-calendar

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investors section of the company's website at investors.lumiradx.com shortly after the conclusion of the call. The webcast will be archived for one year.

LumiraDx Limited (Nasdaq: LMDX) is a next-generation point of care diagnostics company that is transforming community-based healthcare. Its actively controlled microfluidic technology provides fast, high performance and accessible diagnostic solutions wherever the patient is for nearly any testing scenario, creating unique testing options at the point of need.

The company offers a broad menu of lab comparable tests on a single portable Platform, with more than 50 assays on the market and in its long-term strategic roadmap, covering infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and coagulation disorders. The company also supports high-complexity laboratory testing in an accessible high-throughput format to leverage current molecular laboratory operations.

Founded in 2014 and based in the UK, LumiraDx's diagnostic testing solutions are being deployed globally by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools, and workplaces to help screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. More information on LumiraDx is available at www.lumiradx.com.