Egg White Powder Market to cross $3.8 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

The egg white powder market is expected to reach USD 3.8 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc .

The growing awareness among consumers regarding the significance of protein-rich diets in maintaining a healthy lifestyle is influencing the market development. The low fat and cholesterol content of egg white powder as compared to whole eggs further add to its appeal. The rapid expansion of the food & beverage industry is another key driver of the market. With the rising demand for convenient and ready-to-use ingredients in food processing, the product offers significant advantages due to its long shelf life, ease of handling, and versatility. This has led to its incorporation in various food products such as baked goods, pasta, sauces, and protein supplements.

The egg white powder market from the freeze-dried segment will gain immense popularity through 2032. Freeze-drying preserves the nutritional integrity of egg whites, making it an excellent choice for applications requiring high protein content. Retaining all the natural goodness and nutritional value of fresh eggs, freeze-dried egg white powder offers convenience and versatility. With an extended shelf life and ease of handling, the product elevates the quality and taste of various culinary creations. From baked goods to savory dishes, freeze-dried egg powder acts as a reliable ingredient with premium source of protein for health-conscious consumers.

Egg white powder market share from the confectionary application segment is projected to witness substantial growth from 2023 to 2032. The multifunctional properties of the product make it an attractive choice. It serves as an emulsifier, foaming agent, and binder, enhancing the texture and volume of confectionery products. From marshmallows to macarons, egg white powder helps in achieving the desired consistency and structure. With rising interest among consumer for learning to bake and eating baked goods, the demand for the product is set to increase in the confectionary sector.

Europe egg white powder market is predicted to observe growth at a significant pace through 2032, owing to the region's burgeoning food processing industry and the increasing adoption of protein-rich diets. Countries like Germany, France, and the United Kingdom have witnessed a surge in demand for egg white powder due to the rising number of health-conscious consumers seeking convenient and versatile protein sources. Companies across the European region are working to ensure a steady supply of high-quality egg white powder to various food manufacturers, shaping the market outlook.

The key players in the global egg white powder market are Rose Acre Farms, Bouwhuis Enthoven, Wulro BV, Actini Group (Eurovo Group), Interovo Egg Group, Adriaan Goede BV, Sanovo Technology Group, Oskaloosa Food Products, Rembrandt Foods, Pulviver, Actini Group (Eurovo Group), Kewpie Corporation, and Ovostar Union, among others.

The industry players are working on strategies to maximize their profits through innovative product launches, new partnerships, acquisitions and mergers. For instance, in May 2023, Rose Acre Farms started the work for its second new Desert Valley Egg Farm. This will increase the number of cage-free laying hens to 2.2 million and will create numerous new jobs as well. The company aims to build a local support for the La Paz County while increasing the egg produce.

