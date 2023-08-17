Microdermabrasion Devices Market to hit USD 921.1 million by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Microdermabrasion Devices Market size is expected to be worth USD 921 million by 2032. The rising consumer focus on skin rejuvenation driven by the cultural shift towards self-care and wellness practices will drive industry development. The significant advancements in skincare technologies for visible results with minimal downtime have led to the development of more effective as well as innovative skin rejuvenation treatments.

The burgeoning skin concerns have also compelled consumers to seek non-invasive or minimally invasive solutions. The growing awareness of sun damages and aging effects will also prove favourable for the industry expansion.

Diamond Microdermabrasion Devices to gain notable traction

Diamond microdermabrasion devices market is expected to record substantial expansion through 2032 owing to the rising frequency of various skin conditions and the higher obligation to enhance skin health and appearance. As per the Skin Cancer Foundation, over 9,500 people in the U.S are diagnosed with skin cancer every day. These devices are increasingly preferred as they can be used on different areas of the body, including the face, neck, and hands. The dire need for pain-free treatment and limited scars or complications post-op will also outline the industry development.

Rising adoption for home use

The microdermabrasion devices market share from the home use segment may showcase lucrative gains through 2032. This can be attributed to the growing popularity of at-home microdermabrasion devices as they are essentially smaller and are designed for exfoliating and rejuvenating the skin by promoting the growth of new skin cells and removing dead skin cells. The rising focus on bringing improvements in at-home microdermabrasion devices with powerful motors for enhanced pore cleansing capabilities will add to the segment expansion.

APAC to present potential advance opportunities

Asia Pacific accounted significant share of the microdermabrasion devices market in 2022 and will witness a robust development rate through 2032 driven by the rising disposable incomes amongst the middle-class population and the higher spending on personal grooming as well as skincare products. As per Vietnam Briefing, a middle-class female in Vietnam averagely spends US$19 – US$21 (VND 450,000 – VND 500,000) monthly on makeup and skincare. The surging awareness of several skincare treatments and procedures will also drive the regional industry expansion.

Microdermabrasion Devices Market Participants

Some of the leading industry players include Johnson & Johnson, Lumenis Ltd, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Alma Lasers, Syneron Medical Ltd, Allergan plc, Envy Medical, Inc, Altair Instruments, The HydraFacial Company, ImageDerm Inc., and Silhouet-Tone, among others.

