Automatic Pill Dispenser Market to hit USD 6 billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Automatic Pill Dispenser Market size is projected to be valued at over USD 6 billion by 2032. The rising technical breakthroughs leading to the development of more complex features and functions in automatic pill dispensers will drive the industry expansion.

To that end, modern systems integrated with programmable schedules and adjustable dose settings have grown widely popular as they offer the capacity to deliver various drugs at different times. These improved features make the devices more adaptable and appealing to broader group of users, including complex drug regimens. The influx of advanced automatic pill dispensers featuring Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connectivity for remote monitoring and management of medication adherence will also add to the industry expansion.

Decentralized automatic dispensers to witness notable traction

Decentralized automatic pill dispenser market generated USD 1 billion in revenue in 2022. Decentralized dispensers can be customized for individual patient care areas and units to address the rising special demands. They also help to improve effective medication administration and individualized patient care. Furthermore, the surging adoption of decentralized dispensers to reduce the need for healthcare personnel to travel to central pharmaceutical storage sites, saving time and improving workflow efficiency.

High adoption in pharmacies

The automatic pill dispenser market from the pharmacies segment is set to witness 8.5% CAGR from 2023-2032. With pharmacies playing crucial role in medication management and distribution, the adoption of automatic pill dispensers helps to enhance patient safety, improve medication adherence, and streamline workflow efficiency. The convenience and accuracy offered by automatic pill dispensers in pharmacies.

Europe to depict lucrative market development

Europe held considerable share of the automatic pill dispenser market, accounting for over USD 982 million in 2022. The regional market is set to record lucrative gains through 2032 owing to the growing disease burden, rapid increase in the elderly population, and the ongoing introduction of new products. The rising burden of several illnesses in the region is also underlining the growing need for monitoring and medication dispensing solutions for elderly patients in hospitals, senior care, home care, and rehabilitation centers.

Automatic Pill Dispenser Market Participants

The competitive landscape of the automatic pill dispenser industry includes prominent companies, such as Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Medipense Inc., Accu-Chart Plus Healthcare Systems, Inc., Capsa Healthcare, ARxIUM Inc., Omnicell Inc., Cerner Corporation, Hero Health, Inc, InstyMeds Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Pharmacell Medications Systems Ltd., Medminder Systems, Inc, Swisslog Healthcare AG, and ScriptPro LLC.

