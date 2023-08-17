Global Food Storage Bags Market Sales to Cross US$ 8,832.1 Million by 2033 amid Rising Demand for Fresh Food Products | Analysis by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Food Storage Bags Market value is predicted to increase from US$ 4,749.9 million in 2023 to US$ 8,832.1 million by 2033. Over the assessment period from 2023 to 2033, global food storage bag demand is forecast to rise at 6.4% CAGR.



Rising demand for food storage bags from households, institutional food services, and other end-use sectors is expected to drive the global market during the forecast period.

Food storage bags are a specific form of packaging made for preserving and storing different kinds of food. Typically, materials such as plastic or foil that are strong, flexible, and food-safe are used to make them.

Food storage bags are used to preserve the food's freshness, quality, and flavor as well as to guard against freezer burn, contamination, and spoiling. They are frequently used in homes, eateries, catering businesses, and other food-related enterprises.

The changing food culture in developed and emerging developing countries has led to a greater preference for fresh produce, including meat, fish, poultry, and dairy-based foods. As a result, the demand for more protective solutions such as food storage bags is rising steadily and the trend is expected to continue through 2033.

Food storage bags act as a protective packaging solution by preserving the stored contents. They are gaining wider popularity due to their low cost, reusability, sustainability, strength, protection, and effectiveness.

To protect perishable food items such as meats, fish, and dairy products from microorganisms, effective isolation or insulation is crucial. Food storage packages are designed with insulation and enhanced microorganism resistance to address this need. Advancements in these features can significantly improve customer satisfaction and drive business growth.

The increasing customization is pushing the logistics and supply chain companies to offer protective packaging solutions that will handle the product from start to end. Companies willing to offer solutions as per the customer's demand and going the extra mile to offer value-added services are dominating the food storage bags market.

Robust growth in shipping & logistics, food outlets, and restaurants is significantly contributing to the increasing demand for food storage solutions such as food storage bags.

Manufacturers can adopt various features and innovations to further improve their revenues and strengthen their presence globally.

Dry fruit items have the advantage of extended shelf life. However, when stored without proper covering, they are prone to contamination from exposure to air or moisture. In several cases, they can be susceptible to microbial attacks. To mitigate these risks, the use of food storage bags such as aluminum-based and plastic-based packages is recommended.

Food storage bags provide temperature resistance and effectively protect against moisture, air, and microorganisms. By utilizing such packaging solutions, the preservation and quality of dry fruit items can be ensured.

Key Takeaways from this Market Report:

The global food storage bags industry is expected to attain a valuation of US$ 8,832.1 million by 2033.

by 2033. By material, the plastic segment is estimated to account for around 52.7 % of the market by the end of 2033.

of the market by the end of 2033. By closure type, the zipper food storage bags segment is anticipated to thrive at a CAGR of 5.0 % during the forecast period.

of during the forecast period. Based on end use, the commercial segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4. 6 % through 2033.

of through 2033. East Asia and Western Europe are expected to cumulatively account for around 35 % of the global food storage bag industry by the end of the forecast period.

of the global food storage bag industry by the end of the forecast period. China's food storage bags market is set to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 485.3 million through 2033.

through 2033. Food storage bag demand in Germany is expected to rise at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period



“Rising demand for dependable, practical, and secure packaging options for food storage to protect the quality and freshness of food products is expected to boost the food storage bags market through 2033. To improve their revenues and expand their customer base, manufacturers are focusing on introducing new sustainable bags made from eco-friendly materials,”- says an analyst at FMI.

Shift Towards Sterile, Compliant, and User-friendly Packaging to Create Growth Prospects

Amid growing health issues, consumers have become increasingly concerned about stringent regulatory requirements. Safety certifications from esteemed organizations like the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) and other regulatory bodies play a vital role in establishing consumer trust and driving market growth.

Food storage packaging can be customized to include tamper-evident features, such as tamper-resistant seals, tear-off strips, or indicators that show if the packaging has been tampered with. These features provide visual evidence of product integrity and help build trust among the consumer or end-users.

By offering transparent film-based packaging, consumers can conveniently inspect the quality of the food without the need to open the package. Simpler designs and user-friendly packaging solutions can further contribute to market growth by enhancing consumer satisfaction.

Competitive Landscape in Food Storage Bags Market

Top 11 Players in Food Storage Bag Market:



Reynolds Consumer Products Ziploc (S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc.) The Glad Products Company Inteplast Group Falcon Pack Fantastic Industries Inc Wuxi Tyler Packaging Products Co., Ltd Duropak Limited OK Packaging Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Universal Plastic Bags Champion Plastics



These prominent manufacturers are adopting several strategies to improve their revenues and expand their footprint. These strategies include new product launches, acquisitions, agreements, alliances, mergers, and partnerships.

For instance,

In November 2020, InteGreen sustainable packaging was launched by Inteplast to meet rising demand from end users.



Food Storage Bags Market by Categorization:



By Closure Type:

Zipper

Sliders

Bags With Twist Ties

Fold Tops

By Volume:

Small (Up to 1 Litres)

Medium (1 Litres To3 Litres)

Large (Above 3 Litres)

By Material:

Plastic

Paper

Aluminum

Silicon

By Application:

Dairy Product

Ready-to-Eat Food

Pet Food

Baby Food

Fresh Produce

Bakery & Confectionery

Other (Dry Fruits, Spices & Condiments)

By End Use:

Commercial

Institutional Food Services

Household Use



By Region:

North America

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Central Asia

Russia & Belarus

Balkan & Baltic Countries

Middle East & Africa

Get More Insights into the Food Storage Bag Packaging Market:

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global market for food storage bags, analyzing historical demand from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals market growth projections in the food storage bags industry based on closure type (zipper, sliders, bags with twist ties, fold tops), volume (small (up to 1 litres), medium (1 litres to 3 liters), large (above 3 litres)), material (plastic, paper, aluminium, silicon), application (dairy product, ready to eat food, pet food, baby food, fresh produce, bakery & confectionery, other (dry fruits, spices & condiments)), end use (commercial, institutional food services, household use), and region.

