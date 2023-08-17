Educational Toys Market Size to Hit USD 106.26 Billion by 2030 | At 8.10% CAGR

Pune, India, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global educational toys market size was valued at USD 57.41 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 61.60 billion in 2023 to USD 106.26 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.10% during the forecast period.

Toys designed with the intention of implementing learning into children are known as educational toys. The increasing demand for environmentally friendly and learning toys is anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™ presents this information in their report titled "Global Educational Toys Market, 2023–2030."

Get a Sample Research PDF:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/educational-toys-market-106324

List of Key Players Profiled in the Educational Toys Market Report:

Mattel (U.S.)

LEGO System A/S (Denmark)

Melissa & Doug (U.S.)

Ravensburger (Germany)

The Simba Dickie Group (Germany)

TOMY (Japan)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (U.S.)

GoldLok Toys (China)

WowWee Group Limited (Canada)

CocoMoco Kids (India)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 8.10% 2030 Value Projection USD 106.26 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 57.41 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 182 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Type

By Age Group

By Distribution Channel

By Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Educational Toys Market Growth Drivers Increasing Popularity of Smart Toys to Accelerate Market Growth Government Support to Encourage New Players’ Entry

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/educational-toys-market-106324

Segments:

Assistance in Developing Motor Skills Through Toys Drive Segmental Growth



By type, the market is divided into games & puzzles, arts & crafts, motor skills, role play, stem toys, musical toys, and other toys. The motor skills segment leads the market. The need to develop fine motor skills in infants, such as hand-eye coordination, to assist them in performing everyday tasks increases the toy’s popularity.

Rising Demand for Toys Helping in Boosting IQ to Lead the Up to 4 Years Segment



Based on age group, the market is categorized into up to 4 years, between 4 and 8 years, and above 8 years. During the forecast period, the up to 4 years segment is expected to dominate the market due to the growing need for educational toys assisting in developing children’s IQ at a young age.

Significant Discounts Offered by Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Propel Growth

By distribution channel, the market is divided into supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty stores, e-commerce, and others. Substantial discounts offered by hypermarkets such as Walmart in the toy section are increasing in popularity, assisting in leading the segment.

From the regional ground, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage:

The report offers:

• Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

• Comprehensive insights into regional developments.

• List of major industry players.

• Key strategies adopted by the market players.

• Latest industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Competitive Landscape:

Big Corporations Concentrate on Online Distribution Channels to Increase Market Growth

Market players are increasing their focus on promoting products through online channels. During the forecast period, Lego Systems A/S and Mattel are anticipated to regain their place. For instance, Mattel products are sold in 150 countries, operate in 25 locations globally, and hold a prominent educational toys market share.

Get a Quote Now:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/educational-toys-market-106324

Drivers and Restraints:

Preference of Smart Toys to Bolster Demand



Consumers are focused on purchasing smart electronic toys. Convenient use and personal approach while instructing make them a preferred choice over other traditional toys. STEM toys are anticipated to witness substantial growth during the forecast period as they are aimed at developing problem-solving skills in children in a creative way.



However, the high circulation of counterfeit and potentially dangerous products may hinder the educational toys market growth.

Regional Insights:

North America Leads Owing to High Popularity of U.S. made Toys



North America dominates the market due to a surge in demand for ‘Made in USA’ learning toys. The region benefits from U.S.-made products as the shipment is faster and cheaper in comparison to shipments from China and Mexico.

Europe is expected to observe steady growth owing to the growing popularity of eco-friendly educational toys.

COVID-19 Impact

During Pandemic Market Witnessed Strong Demand Through Online Channel

The market experienced slow growth during the pandemic due to disruptions in the supply chain. However, online channels contributed to robust growth owing to high demand and heavy spending on innovative learning toys. As many children spent most of their time at home due to stringent laws, the market witnessed huge growth during the pandemic.



Ask for Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/educational-toys-market-106324

Detailed Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Parent/Related Market Overview Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain Analysis Regulatory Framework Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Qualitative Analysis (In relation to COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 Supply Chain Challenges due to COVID-19 Potential Opportunities Due to COVID-19

Global Educational Toys Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Type Arts & Crafts Role Play Games & Puzzles Motor Skills Musical Toys STEM Toys Other Toys Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Age Group Up to 4 Years Between 4 and 8 Years Above 8 Years Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Specialty Stores E-commerce Others Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

Key Industry Developments:

October 2022 – Bubhutsu, a Bengaluru, India-based educational toys brand (launched in August 2022) introduced its first line of toys designed on Krishna Leela theme. The brand emphasizes developing toys on Indian epics theme for children above four years of age.

Read Related Insights:

Connected Toys Market Size, Share, and Growth Rate [2023-2030] | Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Cricket Equipment Market to Hit $897.02 Million by 2029 | At 6.05% CAGR

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner,

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune - 411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com