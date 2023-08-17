Sparkling Water Market to Hit USD 85.69 Billion by 2030 | At a CAGR of 12.26%

Pune, India, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sparkling water market size was valued at USD 34.33 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 38.13 billion in 2023 to USD 85.69 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.26% during the forecast period.

The sparkling water market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to rising health consciousness, demand for healthy beverages, and changing consumer preferences. The market is expected to expand further and diversify in the coming years.

Fortune Business Insights™ mentioned this in a report titled “Sparkling Water Market, 2023-2030.”

List of Key Players Profiled in the Sparkling Water Market Report:

Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland)

PepsiCo, Inc. (U.S.)

Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc. (U.S.)

The Coca-Cola Company (U.S.)

Sanpellegrino S.P.A. (Italy)

WakeWater Beverage Co. (Canada)

National Beverage Corp. (U.S.)

Big Watt Cold Beverage Co. (U.S.)

Danone S.A. (France)

Volay Brands (U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 12.26% 2030 Value Projection USD 85.69 Billion Sparkling Water Market Size in 2023 USD 38.13 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 180 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Type

By Packaging Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Sparkling Water Market Drivers Burgeoning Demand for Flavored Sparkling Water to Aid Market Growth Proliferating Demand for Fortified Beverage to Support Market Growth

Segments-

Increasing Demand for Natural/Mineral Carbonated Water is Driving Market Growth

Based on type, the market is divided into natural/mineral and caffeinated. The natural/mineral segment holds the highest market share as it is usually manufactured with no added sugar or artificial sweeteners. The caffeinated segment is estimated to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Convenience and Portability of Cans to Propel the Market Growth

By packaging, the market is segmented into glass bottles, cans, and plastic bottles. The cans segment is estimated to hold a significant market share and will dominate the market during the forecast period. The portability and convenience of cans are driving the growth of the segment in the market during the forecast period.

Hypermarket/Supermarket to Lead due to Wide Availability of Premium and Private Label Brands

By distribution channel, the market is divided into hypermarket/supermarket, convenience store, online channel, and others. The hypermarket/supermarket segment will dominate the market share during the forecast period. Hypermarkets/supermarkets offer a wide range of products that are well-suited to cater to the demands of consumers.

Geographically, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage-

The report offers:

Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

Comprehensive insights into regional developments.

List of major industry players.

Key strategies adopted by the market players.

The latest industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

COVID-19 Impact-

Delays in Manufacturing, Transportation, and Logistics During Pandemic Affected Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the sparkling water market growth due to manufacturing, logistics, and transportation delays. The pandemic also caused disruptions in supply chains and trade worldwide, affecting the market growth. Soda water beverages experienced a drop in sales during the initial COVID-19 lockdown phase.

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Demand for Flavored Sparkling Water is Aiding Market Growth

The demand for flavored soda water skyrocketed as it offered refreshing and more flavorful options for consumers who wanted to limit their consumption of sugary beverages. Flavored carbonated drinks provide a healthy alternative without any changes in taste, making them a preferable choice for health-conscious customers. In April 2023, a sparkling mineral water brand, Topo-Chico, launched fruit-flavored sparkling waters with herbal extracts to expand in the U.S.

Branded or flavored varieties of carbonated water have a higher cost than regular water and are expected to impact the sparkling water market share during the forecast period. Lack of awareness among consumers about sparkling water globally may affect the market growth.

Regional Insights-

Growing Consumer Preference for Sparkling Water to Aid Market Growth

Europe dominated the market and stood at USD 15.61 billion in 2022. The Europe market is expanding due to the increasing demand for flavored sparkling water in the U.K., Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, and France.

The North America market is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The rising number of health-conscious consumers seeking sugary beverage alternatives is propelling the growth of the market in the region.

Competitive Landscape-

New Product Launches, Acquisitions, and Investments are Aiding Market Growth

Key market players focus on acquisitions, new product launches, base expansions, and investments to expand their reach in the market during the forecast period. Several well-established market players are making the market competitive.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Supply Chain Analysis Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments – Mergers & Acquisitions, Partnerships, & New Product Launches Qualitative Analysis Related to COVID-19 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Supply Chain Challenges amidst Pandemic Potential Opportunities due to this Global Crisis

Global Sparkling Water Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type Natural/Mineral Caffeinated By Packaging Glass Bottles Cans Plastic Bottles By Distribution Channel Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Store Online Channel Others By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa

North America Sparkling Water Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type Natural/Mineral Caffeinated By Packaging Glass Bottles Cans Plastic Bottles By Distribution Channel Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Store Online Channel Others By Country (Value) U.S. By Type Natural/Mineral Caffeinated Canada By Type Natural/Mineral Caffeinated Mexico By Type Natural/Mineral Caffeinated

Europe Sparkling Water Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type Natural/Mineral Caffeinated By Packaging Glass Bottles Cans Plastic Bottles By Distribution Channel Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Store Online Channel Others By Country (Value) Germany By Type Natural/Mineral Caffeinated Italy By Type Natural/Mineral Caffeinated France By Type Natural/Mineral Caffeinated Spain By Type Natural/Mineral Caffeinated s U.K. By Type Natural/Mineral Caffeinated Rest of Europe By Type Natural/Mineral Caffeinated



TOC Continued...!

Key Industry Development

October 2022: Canned water company Liquid Death Mountain Water closed a deal worth USD 70 million series D funding with a business valuation of USD 700 million.

