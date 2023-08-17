Global Weight Management Market Report 2023: Weight-Focused Dieters Unveiled - A Profile of Attitudes and Needs

Dublin, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Weight Management: Consumer Mindsets & Actions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report will be your efficient, go-to resource for market-level insights into how consumers approach weight loss and weight management - exploring the topic of weight globally, regionally, and across 23 individual countries.

The analyst explores weight-management goals, attitudes, and actions (including diet and exercise), and how these vary around the world. This report also includes a global profile of weight-focused dieters to uncover useful insights and understanding for effective communication.

Some of the many topics addressed within the report include:

Concern and prevalence of overweight/obesity

Where overweight/obesity falls compared to other issues

Weight management goals

Changing attitudes towards weight loss/management

Dieting efforts

Consumer attitudes and actions around weight loss

How weight contributes to overall health

Consumer disconnect: Reality and Proactivity Gaps

Exercise and product choice related to weight

Consumer profile: Weight-Focused Dieters

Key Topics Covered:

Consumers Current Focus on Weight Management

Prevalence of overweight/obesity

Body Mass Index

Weight management goals (lose, maintain, gain, not interested)

Which markets have become more or less focused on weight over the past wo years

Dieting efforts

Yo-yo dieting and struggling with weight loss

How Weight Fits in the Health Equation

How weight fits into consumers overall health

Concern about overweight/obesity

Weight management objectives (e.g., general health, feeling good physically, appearance, feeling good mentally, energy, etc.)

Consumer Disconnect: Reality and Proactivity Gaps

Reality Gap: calculated as overweight/obesity according to body mass index (BMI) minus those who say they are personally affected by overweight/obesity

Proactivity Gap: extremely/very concerned about overweight/obesity minus overweight/obese according to body mass index (BMI)

How these gaps vary around the world and by key demos

Consumers Attitudes Towards Weight

Weight acceptance

Belief that you can be overweight and still be healthy

Shame around weight gain

Taking Action: Exercise and Product Choice Related to Weight

How often consumers are choosing foods/beverages to manage weight

Frequency of choosing for satiety

Exercise rates

Time as a barrier to exercise

Weight as a motivation to exercise

Exercise Nutrition

Consumer Profile: Understanding Weight-Focused Dieters

This section looks at those actively dieting to maintain or lose weight. We'll present a complete portrait of their unique attitudes and needs, so companies hoping to connect with them can do so more effectively. Groups are profiled globally and sized within each region and country.

3 groups: Serious Dieters, Yo-Yo Dieters, and Non-Dieters





