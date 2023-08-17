Global Weight Management Market Report 2023: Weight-Focused Dieters Unveiled - A Profile of Attitudes and Needs

Dublin, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Weight Management: Consumer Mindsets & Actions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report will be your efficient, go-to resource for market-level insights into how consumers approach weight loss and weight management - exploring the topic of weight globally, regionally, and across 23 individual countries.
The analyst explores weight-management goals, attitudes, and actions (including diet and exercise), and how these vary around the world. This report also includes a global profile of weight-focused dieters to uncover useful insights and understanding for effective communication.
Some of the many topics addressed within the report include:
- Concern and prevalence of overweight/obesity
- Where overweight/obesity falls compared to other issues
- Weight management goals
- Changing attitudes towards weight loss/management
- Dieting efforts
- Consumer attitudes and actions around weight loss
- How weight contributes to overall health
- Consumer disconnect: Reality and Proactivity Gaps
- Exercise and product choice related to weight
- Consumer profile: Weight-Focused Dieters
Key Topics Covered:
Consumers Current Focus on Weight Management
- Prevalence of overweight/obesity
- Body Mass Index
- Weight management goals (lose, maintain, gain, not interested)
- Which markets have become more or less focused on weight over the past wo years
- Dieting efforts
- Yo-yo dieting and struggling with weight loss
How Weight Fits in the Health Equation
- How weight fits into consumers overall health
- Concern about overweight/obesity
- Weight management objectives (e.g., general health, feeling good physically, appearance, feeling good mentally, energy, etc.)
Consumer Disconnect: Reality and Proactivity Gaps
- Reality Gap: calculated as overweight/obesity according to body mass index (BMI) minus those who say they are personally affected by overweight/obesity
- Proactivity Gap: extremely/very concerned about overweight/obesity minus overweight/obese according to body mass index (BMI)
- How these gaps vary around the world and by key demos
Consumers Attitudes Towards Weight
- Weight acceptance
- Belief that you can be overweight and still be healthy
- Shame around weight gain
Taking Action: Exercise and Product Choice Related to Weight
- How often consumers are choosing foods/beverages to manage weight
- Frequency of choosing for satiety
- Exercise rates
- Time as a barrier to exercise
- Weight as a motivation to exercise
- Exercise Nutrition
- Consumer Profile: Understanding Weight-Focused Dieters
- This section looks at those actively dieting to maintain or lose weight. We'll present a complete portrait of their unique attitudes and needs, so companies hoping to connect with them can do so more effectively. Groups are profiled globally and sized within each region and country.
- 3 groups: Serious Dieters, Yo-Yo Dieters, and Non-Dieters
