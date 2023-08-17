World Shopping Habits Analysis Report 2023: Empowering Businesses with Tailored Shopper Communication Strategies

Dublin, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Shopping Habits Around the World: A Market-Level Blueprint for Effective Shopper Communications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report constructs a blueprint that empowers businesses to tailor their shopper communication strategies for optimal market impact.

In search of comprehensive market-level insights on consumer shopping behaviors for foods and beverages, as well as effective communication strategies for health and wellness, this report stands as your immediate go-to resource.

Delving deep into the dynamics of health gaps across diverse retailers, the growing prominence of online shopping, preferred sources for health and nutrition information, label scrutiny practices, and influential purchase drivers, the analyst uncovers a wealth of intriguing insights.

Some of the many topics addressed within the report include:

Shopping Habits and Retailer Opportunities for Healthier Options Consumer satisfaction with healthy options available at various retailers Online grocery shopping - trends, core motivations, and barriers Which factors drive consumers to pay more for foods and beverages

Communicating Health & Wellness Where consumers go for health & wellness information What do they look for on food/beverage packages (e.g., ingredient list, nutrition panel, benefits, etc.?) Label claims and brand influences

Purchase Drivers: The Basics Adding Positives Removing Negatives Clean and Natural Building Trust Sustainability



Key Topics Covered:

Communicating Health & Wellness

Engagement in learning about health & nutrition

Confusion around healthy foods

Where consumers go for health & wellness information (e.g., social media, medical experts, friends/relatives, etc.)

Are they getting tired of experts telling them which foods are good for them?

Are consumers actively reading food labels?

What do they look for on food/beverage packages (e.g., ingredient list, nutrition panel, benefits, etc.?)

16 label claims ranked globally

23 brand influences ranked globally

Purchase Drivers: The Basics

Nutrition

Price

Taste

Convenience

Fresh

Higher quality

Experimental or global flavors

Offers something new (e.g., benefit or ingredient)

Purchase Drivers: Adding Positives

Has specific ingredients that I want (e.g., protein, fiber, etc.)

High fiber

Whole grain

High protein

Plant-based

Provides one full serving of fruit or vegetable

Fortified/Enriched with vitamins or minerals

Purchase Drivers: Removing Negatives

Doesn't contain specific ingredients that I try to limit or avoid (e.g., artificial, sugar, etc.)

Reduced sugar (e.g., 25% less sugar)

Low calorie

Low carbohydrate

Low/No fat

Lower in salt/sodium

No artificial colors or flavors

No artificial sweeteners

No preservatives

Purchase Drivers: Clean and Natural

Grown without pesticides

Has fewer ingredients on the label

Minimally processed

Natural

Organic

Recognizable ingredients

Purchase Drivers: Building Trust

Transparency (e.g., how the product is made, ingredient sources, etc.)

Brand name/reputation of manufacturer

Recommended by friends/family

Recommended by health organizations/experts

Purchase Drivers: Sustainability

Low environmental impact (e.g., carbon footprint)

Produced by a climate-friendly company

Environmentally friendly packaging

Brand supports regenerative agriculture/soil health

Reduces food waste (e.g., made with upcycled ingredients like vegetable stems turned into chips)

