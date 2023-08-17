World Shopping Habits Analysis Report 2023: Empowering Businesses with Tailored Shopper Communication Strategies

Dublin, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Shopping Habits Around the World: A Market-Level Blueprint for Effective Shopper Communications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report constructs a blueprint that empowers businesses to tailor their shopper communication strategies for optimal market impact.
In search of comprehensive market-level insights on consumer shopping behaviors for foods and beverages, as well as effective communication strategies for health and wellness, this report stands as your immediate go-to resource.
Delving deep into the dynamics of health gaps across diverse retailers, the growing prominence of online shopping, preferred sources for health and nutrition information, label scrutiny practices, and influential purchase drivers, the analyst uncovers a wealth of intriguing insights.
Some of the many topics addressed within the report include:
- Shopping Habits and Retailer Opportunities for Healthier Options
- Consumer satisfaction with healthy options available at various retailers
- Online grocery shopping - trends, core motivations, and barriers
- Which factors drive consumers to pay more for foods and beverages
- Communicating Health & Wellness
- Where consumers go for health & wellness information
- What do they look for on food/beverage packages (e.g., ingredient list, nutrition panel, benefits, etc.?)
- Label claims and brand influences
- Purchase Drivers:
- The Basics
- Adding Positives
- Removing Negatives
- Clean and Natural
- Building Trust
- Sustainability
Key Topics Covered:
Communicating Health & Wellness
- Engagement in learning about health & nutrition
- Confusion around healthy foods
- Where consumers go for health & wellness information (e.g., social media, medical experts, friends/relatives, etc.)
- Are they getting tired of experts telling them which foods are good for them?
- Are consumers actively reading food labels?
- What do they look for on food/beverage packages (e.g., ingredient list, nutrition panel, benefits, etc.?)
- 16 label claims ranked globally
- 23 brand influences ranked globally
Purchase Drivers: The Basics
- Nutrition
- Price
- Taste
- Convenience
- Fresh
- Higher quality
- Experimental or global flavors
- Offers something new (e.g., benefit or ingredient)
Purchase Drivers: Adding Positives
- Has specific ingredients that I want (e.g., protein, fiber, etc.)
- High fiber
- Whole grain
- High protein
- Plant-based
- Provides one full serving of fruit or vegetable
- Fortified/Enriched with vitamins or minerals
Purchase Drivers: Removing Negatives
- Doesn't contain specific ingredients that I try to limit or avoid (e.g., artificial, sugar, etc.)
- Reduced sugar (e.g., 25% less sugar)
- Low calorie
- Low carbohydrate
- Low/No fat
- Lower in salt/sodium
- No artificial colors or flavors
- No artificial sweeteners
- No preservatives
Purchase Drivers: Clean and Natural
- Grown without pesticides
- Has fewer ingredients on the label
- Minimally processed
- Natural
- Organic
- Recognizable ingredients
Purchase Drivers: Building Trust
- Transparency (e.g., how the product is made, ingredient sources, etc.)
- Brand name/reputation of manufacturer
- Recommended by friends/family
- Recommended by health organizations/experts
Purchase Drivers: Sustainability
- Low environmental impact (e.g., carbon footprint)
- Produced by a climate-friendly company
- Environmentally friendly packaging
- Brand supports regenerative agriculture/soil health
- Reduces food waste (e.g., made with upcycled ingredients like vegetable stems turned into chips)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lvu7b2
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.