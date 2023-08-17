Worldwide Health Concerns Research Study 2023: Your Go-To Guide for Addressing Top Health Concerns

Dublin, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Health Concerns: Addressing Consumers' Health Needs around the World" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report will be your quick, go-to resource for market-level insights into addressing consumers' top health problems.
It includes concern and prevalence for more than 30 health issues - globally, regionally, and across 23 individual countries to help companies better understand shopper needs and allow them to connect more powerfully with their targets and bring market solutions faster and more profitably.
Also included in the report are the popular Health Condition Strategic Opportunity Quadrants - plotting health concerns against issues that affect shoppers to determine price sensitivity and receptiveness to communication.
Some of the many topics addressed within the report include:
- Overview of Health Concerns and Issues
- Daily Living Health Issues
- Chronic/Ongoing Health Issues
- Age-Related Health Issues
- Acute Health Issues
- Cognitive/Brain-Related Health Issues
- Mental/Emotional Health Issues
- Strategic Opportunity Quadrants
Key Topics Covered:
Overview of Health Concerns and Issues
- Concern and prevalence for 33 health issues, and how they compare regionally, by country, and by key demographics
Daily Living Health Issues
- Tiredness, lack of energy
- Sleep problems
- Stress
- Weak immune system
- Vision or eye problems
- Oral health
- Muscle health
- Reduced physical activity due to health
- Unhealthy appearance (hair, skin, nails)
- Accumulation of toxins
Chronic/Ongoing Health Issues
- Overweight/Obesity
- Cancer
- Heart health
- Diabetes
- High blood glucose levels
- Autoimmune disease
- Inflammation
- Food allergies
Age-Related Health Issues
- Bone health
- Joint health problems
- Reduced activity with age
- Deteriorating mental sharpness with age
- Wrinkles
Acute Health Issues
- COVID-19
- Digestive problems
- Frequent colds/flu
- Kidney and bladder issues
Cognitive/Brain-Related Health Issues
- Dementia
- Lack of focus
- Memory
Mental/Emotional Health Issues
- Anxiety
- Depression
- Mood swings/irritability
Strategic Opportunity Quadrants
- The HealthFocus Health Condition Strategic Opportunity Quadrants plot health concerns against issues that affect shoppers to determine price sensitivity and receptiveness to communication. This section includes 37 Strategic Opportunity Quadrants for:
- Demographics: Gender, Age Groups, and Households with and without Children
- Regions: 6 regions
- Countries: 23 countries
