Worldwide Health Concerns Research Study 2023: Your Go-To Guide for Addressing Top Health Concerns

This report will be your quick, go-to resource for market-level insights into addressing consumers' top health problems.

It includes concern and prevalence for more than 30 health issues - globally, regionally, and across 23 individual countries to help companies better understand shopper needs and allow them to connect more powerfully with their targets and bring market solutions faster and more profitably.

Also included in the report are the popular Health Condition Strategic Opportunity Quadrants - plotting health concerns against issues that affect shoppers to determine price sensitivity and receptiveness to communication.

Some of the many topics addressed within the report include:

Key Topics Covered:

Overview of Health Concerns and Issues

Concern and prevalence for 33 health issues, and how they compare regionally, by country, and by key demographics

Daily Living Health Issues

Tiredness, lack of energy

Sleep problems

Stress

Weak immune system

Vision or eye problems

Oral health

Muscle health

Reduced physical activity due to health

Unhealthy appearance (hair, skin, nails)

Accumulation of toxins

Chronic/Ongoing Health Issues

Overweight/Obesity

Cancer

Heart health

Diabetes

High blood glucose levels

Autoimmune disease

Inflammation

Food allergies

Age-Related Health Issues

Bone health

Joint health problems

Reduced activity with age

Deteriorating mental sharpness with age

Wrinkles

Acute Health Issues

COVID-19

Digestive problems

Frequent colds/flu

Kidney and bladder issues

Cognitive/Brain-Related Health Issues

Dementia

Lack of focus

Memory

Mental/Emotional Health Issues

Anxiety

Depression

Mood swings/irritability

Strategic Opportunity Quadrants

The HealthFocus Health Condition Strategic Opportunity Quadrants plot health concerns against issues that affect shoppers to determine price sensitivity and receptiveness to communication. This section includes 37 Strategic Opportunity Quadrants for:

Demographics: Gender, Age Groups, and Households with and without Children

Regions: 6 regions

Countries: 23 countries

