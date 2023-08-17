GPS Tracking Device Market is Predicted to Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.9% to top a Market Size of US$ 7.4 Billion by 2031: TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global GPS tracking device market was valued at US$ 2.8 Bn in 2022. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2023 to 2031. Increase in adoption of fleet and asset-tracking solutions for commercial and passenger vehicles and accuracy of technology in search and rescue operations are fueling the GPS tracking device market. GPS trackers are used in challenging situations, such as vehicle breakdowns, crime related to fleet, or unauthorized stops.



Initiatives of manufacturers in the development of advanced and portable GPS trackers is fueling market expansion. Furthermore, manufacturers are developing GPS trackers with dash cameras that provide comprehensive tracking with real-time video capability.

GPS tracking is an advanced technology that utilizes satellite signals to determine the real-time accurate location of a vehicle or an asset. GPS tracking devices are used by vehicle owners and fleet managers to optimize routing, offer improved customer service, and increase cargo security. Small to large-scale companies are increasingly deploying GPS technology to manage an expanding fleet of vehicles.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 2.8 Bn Estimated Value US$ 7.4 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 11.9% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 178 Pages Market Segmentation By Type, Deployment, Application, Industry Vertical Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered ArusNavi, AT&T Inc., ATrack Technology Inc., CalAmp Corp., Geotab Inc., GPS Insight, Meitrack Group, Navtelecom, LLC, Queclink Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd., Ruptela, Sensata Technologies Inc, Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology Co. Ltd., Sierra Wireless, Inc., Trackimo

Key Findings of Study

Increase in Adoption of GPS Trackers for Commercial and Passenger Fleet Tracking – GPS tracking technology provides real-time location data, which is critical for fleet management. This capability is beneficial, as it enables businesses and organizations to optimize their operations and attain a higher ROI.

Adoption of fleet tracking solutions offers several advantages, including increased productivity, improved ROI, theft recovery, and improved safety for both employees and assets. Furthermore, fleet tracking solutions enable optimizing vehicle utilization, which can lead to reduction in fleet size. This results in significant cost savings on operation, maintenance, and replacement expenses.

Rise in Rescue and Search Operations to Fuel Market Growth – Search and rescue operations play a critical role in situations involving potential threat to human lives. GPS tracking technology is employed to assist in these operations, which enables rescue teams to monitor their search areas and obtain information from lost smartphones or GPS devices of individuals.

GPS trackers used in search and rescue provide several essential functions, including tracking rescue teams, locating missing individuals, surveying hazardous areas, tracking vehicles and equipment used in search and rescue mission, and assuring situational awareness throughout the rescue operation.

Increase in Demand for Standalone Trackers Boosting Market Revenue – Based on type, the standalone trackers segment is anticipated to account for significant share of the global market during the forecast period.

Standalone GPS devices are available in both wired and wireless variants, which offer real-time tracking and monitoring capabilities. Wired standalone devices are tamper-proof, enabling them to remain affixed, and thus making them a preferred choice of businesses seeking full fleet control.

Standalone GPS devices are robust, making them suitable for heavy-duty vehicles that operate in harsh weather conditions.

Growth Drivers

Increase in adoption of GPS trackers for commercial and passenger fleet tracking is fueling the GPS tracking device market

Rise in adoption of technology in rescue and search operations is augmenting market growth

Regional Landscape

Europe is anticipated to account for a leading share of the global market during the forecast period. Europe accounted for nearly 34.0% of market share in 2022 due to increase in adoption of GPS tracking devices for security and resource management in the region.

The market in North America is anticipated to expand during the forecast period, owing to the substantial adoption of GPS trackers in commercial vehicles in the region. According to data of the American Trucking Association, trucks play a key role in the U.S. freight industry, accounting for movement of approximately 72.6% of the country’s freight by weight. This fuels demand for GPS trackers for safe movement of freight in the country, and consequently boosts market statistics in the region.

Competitive Analysis

The global landscape is consolidated, with the presence of a few large vendors that control majority of the market share. Large companies are investing significantly on new product development. Expansion of product portfolios and M&As are key strategies adopted by leading players.

Prominent players in the GPS tracking device market include Geotab Inc., Navtelecom LLC. CalAmp Corp., Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology Co. Ltd., and GPS Insight.

The global GPS tracking device market has been segmented as follows:

Global GPS Tracking Device Market, by Type

Standalone Trackers

OBD Devices

Advanced Trackers



Global GPS Tracking Device Market, by Deployment

Commercial Vehicles

Cargo & Containers

Global GPS Tracking Device Market, by Application

Fleet Management

Asset Management

Others



Global GPS Tracking Device Market, by Industry Vertical

Transportation & Logistics

Aerospace & Defense

Government

Oil & Gas

Construction

Metals & Mining

BFSI

Others

Global GPS Tracking Device Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



