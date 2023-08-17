Global Automotive Augmented Reality Head-Up Display (AR-HUD) Market to Reach US$ 1.1 billion by 2031, Expanding at a CAGR of 26.3%: TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global automotive augmented reality head-up display (AR-HUD) market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 26.3% from 2023 to 2031.



As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 1.1 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for automotive augmented reality head-up displays (AR-HUD) is expected to close at US$ 160 million.

Augmented reality head-up display (AR-HUD) improve driver situational awareness as these AR-HUD systems provide real-time information directly in the driver's line of sight, enhancing the driving experience by displaying navigation instructions, speed, traffic alerts, and other crucial data without requiring the driver to take their eyes off the road.

The growing advances in technology are expected to boost the adoption of AR-HUDs in modern vehicles, thereby contributing to the automotive augmented reality head-up display (AR-HUD) market growth. Increasing adoption of ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) is also anticipated to fuel augmented reality head-up display (AR-HUD) market development during the forecast period.

Increasing disposable incomes and surge in living standards worldwide, growing consumer preference for advanced and technology-rich vehicles is anticipated to drive the automotive augmented reality head-up display (AR-HUD) market growth during the forecast period.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 130.0 Mn Estimated Value US$ 1.1 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 26.3% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 180 Pages Market Segmentation By Feature, PGU Technology, Display Content, Vehicle Type, Sales Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Robert Bosch GmbH, Alps Alpine Co., Ltd., Clarion, Continental AG, DENSO Corporation, Garmin Ltd., Nokia, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., HARMAN International, LG Display Co., Ltd., FIC Group, Magna International, Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Pioneer Corporation, Texas Instruments, Toshiba Corporation, Valeo SA, Visteon Corporation, Yazaki Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, UniMax Electronics Inc., Others

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the automotive augmented reality head-up displays (AR-HUD) market was valued at US$ 130 million

By vehicle type, the passenger cars vehicle type segment is anticipated to hold a high revenue share during the forecast period

Based on PGU technology, Thin-Film-Transistor Liquid-Crystal Display (TFT-LCD) PGU technology segment accounts for the highest market share

Based on sales channel, the OEM segment is expected to generate high revenue during the forecast period.

Automotive Augmented Reality Head-Up Display (AR-HUD) Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

Increase in driver safety norms by regulatory agencies in various regions and the importance of reducing distractions, which could drive the adoption of AR-HUD systems.

Increasing demand for luxury and premium vehicles in the automotive industry, the growing emergence of CASE (connected, autonomous, shared, and electric) technologies, rise in sustainability trends, and changing customer behavior, to boost the market demand during the forecast period.

Increasing technological advances and innovations in AR technology have improved display technologies, better graphics processing, and advancements in head-up display projection systems have all contributed to enhancing the quality and effectiveness of AR-HUDs.



Automotive Augmented Reality Head-Up Display (AR-HUD) Market- Regional Analysis

North America, is expected to dominate the automotive augmented reality head-up display (AR-HUD) market during the forecast period owing to the presence of a mature automotive market with a history of adopting advanced technologies. AR-HUD adoption is influenced by the demand for high-tech features and safety enhancements.





The Asia-Pacific is expected to account for a significant share of the automotive augmented reality head-up display (AR-HUD) market. The rapid expansion of the automotive sector and growth in the middle-class population, increase in disposable income. Increasing demand for advanced automotive technologies in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea, drives the market demand.



Competitive Landscape

The automotive augmented reality head-up display (AR-HUD) market is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of market players. The leading players in the market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global automotive augmented reality head-up display (AR-HUD) market report:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd.

Clarion

Continental AG

DENSO Corporation

Garmin Ltd.

Nokia

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

HARMAN International

LG Display Co., Ltd.

FIC Group

Magna International

Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Nvidia Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Pioneer Corporation

Texas Instruments

Toshiba Corporation

Valeo SA

Visteon Corporation

Yazaki Corporation

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

UniMax Electronics Inc.

Others

In November 2020 - UniMax, the automotive electronics design and manufacturing company owned by ASUS Group, today announced the world’s first augmented-reality head-up display (AR HUD) with mirror-array vision extender (MAVE) technology. The UniMax AR HUD provides a revolutionary new method of displaying real-time information on automobile windshields that is smaller, cheaper, and more energy efficient than competitor products.

clarion offers infotainment solutions that provide multimedia, navigation, and connectivity features to enhance the in-car experience for drivers and passengers. Clarion's navigation systems provide drivers with real-time mapping, turn-by-turn directions, and points of interest information.



Automotive Augmented Reality Head-Up Display (AR-HUD) Market- Key Segments

Feature

AR Navigation

Ultra-wide 13° x 5° FOV

Marked Lane Violation Warning

Pedestrian Warning

Front Vehicle Distance Warning

Lane Changing Guidance

Enhanced Rain-Fog Display

Others

PGU Technology

Thin-Film-Transistor Liquid-Crystal Display (TFT-LCD)

Digital Light Processing (DLP)

Liquid Crystal-on-Silicon (LCOS)

Laser Scanning Projection (LSP)

Display Content

Passive Information Display (Speed, Navigation Directions, and Safety Warnings, etc.)

Active Information Display (Gesture Control or Eye-tracking Technology for Interaction, etc.)

Vehicle Type

Two Wheelers

Passenger Cars Entry Mid Luxury/Premium

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Duty Trucks

Buses and Coaches

Others



Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



