Clean Motion: EVIG en route to NEOM

The first EVIG vehicle intended for NEOM in Saudi Arabia has now been collected from the Swedish factory in Trollhättan.



The vehicle is part of the initial purchase order associated with the framework agreement, signed in May. The framework agreement amounts to approximately 20.1 MSEK. The first order, valued at 252,300 € or roughly 2.9 MSEK, primarily pertains to the payment for development work aimed at creating a tailored, comprehensive solution for "last mile delivery" on the island of Sindalah.

