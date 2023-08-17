Chicago, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report "France Dietary Supplements Market by Type (Botanicals, Vitamins, Minerals, Amino Acids, Enzymes, Probiotics), Function, Mode of Application, Target Consumer, Distribution Channel (Pharmacy, Supermarket/Hypermarket, Online) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028”, published by MarketsandMarkets, France Dietary Supplements Market to Grow at a CAGR 6.1% from 2023 to 2028.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=973

Government support for the consumption of nutritional supplements to drive demand

France is considered one of the fastest-growing markets in terms of value sales in the European dietary supplements market. The country has witnessed an increase in the consumption of food supplements, which are concentrated sources of nutrients, plants, or other substances. According to a journal published in the Elsevier Public Health Emergency Collection, vitamin sales in France alone grew by approximately 40-60% in March 2020 compared to the same period the previous year.

The growth in vitamin sales in France has had a positive impact on the dietary supplements market. Increased consumer demand for vitamins reflects a greater focus on health and wellness, particularly during public health emergencies like the COVID-19 pandemic. This surge in vitamin sales has led to an increased interest in dietary supplements overall. Consumers who incorporate vitamins into their routines are more likely to explore and purchase other types of supplements, such as minerals, herbal products, and probiotics. The rising demand for dietary supplements presents opportunities for manufacturers and suppliers to develop innovative products tailored to consumer needs. Additionally, the popularity of online platforms and e-commerce has expanded the reach of the dietary supplement market in France, providing convenient access for consumers.

The growing awareness about the health benefits associated with the consumption of various types of nutraceutical products, government support for the use of nutritional supplements, and the rising demand for such supplements from the pharmaceutical industry are the key factors driving the dietary supplements market in France.

The sports nutrition function segment is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

Many sports nutrition supplements available today include multivitamins, branched-chain amino acids (leucine), omega-3 fatty acids, glucosamine, glutamine, beta-alanine, beetroot, and green tea extract, each of which provides different performance benefits. In general, all humans require an adequate amount of macro and micronutrients. However, due to extreme exertion athletes need to monitor their food intake. Sports nutrition supplements provide them with all the required nutrients, which is why this category is projected to grow fastly in the dietary supplements market.

Inquiry before buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=973

List of Key Players in the Dietary Supplements Industry:

ArkoPharma (France)

Glanbia PLC (Ireland)

GSK PLC. (UK)

Nestle (Switzerland)

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd (Tokyo)

Abbott (US)

Amway Corp (US)

Pfizer Inc. (US)

ADM (US)

International Flavors & Fragrance (US)

See Also:

Japan Dietary Supplements Market

UK Dietary Supplements Market

Germany Dietary Supplements Market

China Dietary Supplements Market