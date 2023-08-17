Innovative AI-ML-Based Solutions Drive API Management Market: Key Players - MuleSoft, Axway Software Amongst Others

Dublin, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "API Management Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report provides valuable insights into the global API management market, including market size, growth trends, regional analysis, and key developments.

Market Overview: API management refers to the process of monitoring and tracking services, as well as performance monitoring. The market includes revenues earned by entities providing solutions such as internal API, open API, and composite API solutions. The global API management market is expected to grow from $2.52 billion in 2022 to $3.28 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.0%. The market is projected to reach $9.39 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 30.1%.

Key Drivers and Trends: Technological advancements play a pivotal role in the API management market's growth. Major companies are introducing innovative technologies to gain a competitive edge. For instance, Google launched the 'Apigee X' API management platform, which utilizes AI-ML-based technology for anomaly detection and operations management. Similarly, UiPath acquired Cloud Elements, a cloud API integration platform, to lead innovation in the market and provide customers with enhanced automation solutions.

Regional Analysis: North America was the largest region in the API management market in 2022. The report covers key regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Key Players: Major players in the API management market include IBM Corporation, Google LLC, Oracle Corporation, Red Hat Software, Software AG, Axway Software, MuleSoft Inc., Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, AWS Inc., CA Technologies Inc., TIBCO Software, Kony Inc., Rogue Wave Software, Sensedia, Digitalml, Cloud Elements Inc., Solo.io, Stoplight, and Teejlab Inc.

Markets Covered:

By Component: Solutions; Services By Deployment: On-premises; Cloud By Organization Size: Large Enterprises; Small and Medium Size Enterprises By Vertical: BFSI, IT and Telecom; Retail and Consumer Goods; Travel and Transportation; Government; Media and Entertainment; Healthcare and Life Sciences; Manufacturing; Other Verticals (Education and Energy and Utilities)



Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.28 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $9.39 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 30.1% Regions Covered Global



