Global Jewellery Market 2023-2030: Rise in Demand for Unique, Sustainable, and Chunky Jewellery

The global jewelry market is projected to experience substantial growth, with a considerable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% during the forecast period. This growth is primarily attributed to shifting consumer preferences towards unique and chunky jewelry pieces, including oversized hoops and geometric shapes like rectangles, spheres, and squares. The rising popularity of personalized jewelry and the increasing demand for sustainable materials drive market players to adopt key strategies to cater to the growing global demand.

One notable example of this trend is the partnership between luxury jewelry brand Cartier and Gemfield's leading supplier of colored gemstones. The collaboration incorporates Gemfield's sustainable and ethically sourced Zambian emeralds in Cartier's high-end jewelry collections, reflecting the industry's growing awareness of responsible production practices.

The market is segmented based on type, material, and end-user. Women are expected to dominate the end-user segment, but increasing acceptance of jewelry among men is projected to drive significant growth in this sub-segment. Gold jewelry holds a prominent share of the market, fueled by the availability of various designs and colors.

The European region is anticipated to experience considerable growth, driven by the demand for jewelry inspired by European and Italian cultures. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to account for a significant share of the market, particularly in countries like India and China, where there is a significant demand for gold jewelry due to cultural and religious significance.

Major companies in the global jewelry market, including Cartier International, Louis Vuitton Malletier, Richemont, and others, are contributing to market growth through strategies like mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, new product launches, and funding. For instance, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton recently acquired a majority stake in Platinum Invest group to enhance manufacturing and production capabilities for its subsidiary company Tiffany & Co.

The report provides comprehensive market value data analysis from 2022 to 2030, country-wise analysis of major regions, key companies operating in the market, and analysis of business and competitive strategies. With the rise in demand for unique and sustainable jewelry, the global market for jewelry is set to witness significant growth over the forecast period.

