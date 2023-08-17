Liquid Dietary Supplements Market to Surpass USD 40 billion by 2031, Recording Over a 9% CAGR: TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global market for liquid dietary supplements was estimated to be worth a market valuation around US$ 16 billion in 2022. The market is anticipated to register a 9% CAGR from 2023 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 42.6 billion .



The market for liquid dietary supplements is growing as a result of trend-driven innovation and accountable product design. Vcaps Plus capsules are liquid-filled hard capsules with patent-protected sealing technology, and Lonza Capsules and Health Ingredients (CHI) is expanding its marketing capabilities.

Global Liquid Dietary Supplements Market: Key Players

The major players in the market for liquid dietary supplements work to obtain regulatory approvals, introduce new products, and enter into merger and partnership agreements with other businesses. These tactics are probably going to help the market for liquid dietary supplements develop throughout the world.

Herbalife International, Abbott, Bayer AG, Liquid Health, Inc., Glanbia plc, Amway, Nature's Bounty Co., Arkopharma, ADM, and DuPont de Nemours, Inc. are the market's top competitors.

Some developments by the key players in the global market for liquid dietary supplements are:

Herbalife Nutrition introduced Active Fiber Complex Select for digestive health within the United States, Puerto Rico, as well as Canada in July 2020. Each serving, which may be consumed with water or mixed into a smoothie, juice, or tea, contains six grams of the daily required consumption of fiber, which is 28 grams.

With the introduction of Immune 24 Hour Plus in December 2020, Nature's Bounty expanded their line of immune support products. This one-of-a-kind vitamin includes the only Vitamin C that provides 24-hour immune support.

Amway Spain said in July 2020 that NUTRILITE has introduced a new Vitamin B Plus featuring dual action technology. Eight vital B vitamins and natural spirulina make up NUTRILITE Vitamin B Plus, an instant as well as long-release dual-action supplement that aids in gaining a sufficient energy metabolism and fighting weariness.



Elderberry syrup is promoted as a herbal supplement with antiviral, anticancer, and anti-inflammatory qualities that may be used to treat influenza. Elderberry syrup, however, is very likely to interact with several drugs. Producers in the market for liquid dietary supplements are spreading knowledge and raising awareness about consulting a doctor before intake.

Key Findings of Market Report

To prevent customer misunderstanding, manufacturers are strengthening their labeling, formulation, and additional compliance factors.

The market for liquid dietary supplements is growing as a result of trend-driven innovation and responsible product design.

To create effective liquid delivery dosage forms, companies in the market for nutritional supplements employ high-performance components.



Market Trends for Liquid Dietary Supplements

The rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases including neurological disorders, diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases is a contributing factor in the growth of the liquid nutritional supplement market. Additional medical supplements are provided for those who cannot manufacture vital vitamins, amino acids, and other nutrients, as well as those who do not receive sufficient nourishment from their diet.

Individuals with cancer, unconsciousness, paralysis, and other illnesses that result in dysfunctions and limitations need on food intake. Liquid nutritional supplements offer a simple method of supplying them with important nutrients. Different methods of administering liquid nutritional supplements help these individuals receive complete nourishment, which speeds up their recuperation.

Global Liquid Dietary Supplements Regional Market Outlook

For the foreseeable future, North America is anticipated to be a profitable market. The incidence of chronic illnesses like diabetes and cancer is rising as a result of changes in lifestyle among populations worldwide. For instance, a rise in the global population of diabetics year over year might lead to problems that have a profound impact on quality of life. The International Diabetes Federation (IDF) estimates that there were around 46 million diabetics in North America in 2017; this number is projected to rise to 62 million by 2045.

The World Health Organization said that one in five men and one in six women worldwide receive a cancer diagnosis at some point in their lifetime. The market's expansion during the projected period is anticipated to be fueled by an increase in the incidence of chronic illnesses.

Global Liquid Dietary Supplements Market Segmentation



Product Type

Children’s Liquid Supplements

Medical Supplements

Sports Nutrition

Ingredient

Vitamins

Minerals

Proteins & Amino Acids

Others

Application

Bone & Joint Health

General Well-being

Heart Health

Immune Health & Digestive Health

Weight Management

Others

Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



