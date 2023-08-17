Global Urological Disorders Drugs Market, Forecast to 2028 - Companies Prioritizing Cost-Effective Strategies and Compliance for Maximum Growth Potential

Dublin, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Urological Disorders Drugs Market 2023-2028 by Drug Type, Indication, Distribution Channel, and Geography report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Urological Disorders Drugs Market is estimated to be USD 8.94 billion in 2023, with a projected CAGR of 5.94% to reach USD 11.93 billion by 2028.

Market Drivers:

Growing geriatric population leading to increased incidence of urological disorders like prostate and bladder cancer.

Rising prevalence of urological disorders due to changing lifestyles, dietary habits, and exposure to environmental toxins.

Market Restraints:

High cost of drugs limiting accessibility, especially in developing countries.

Market Opportunities:

Adoption of advanced treatment options such as targeted therapies, immunotherapies, and gene therapies.

Increasing demand for energy-efficient and eco-friendly drugs.

Market Challenges:

Stringent regulatory frameworks delaying the introduction of new drugs.

Limited access to life-saving medications due to high costs.

Market Segmentation:

By Drug Type: Hormone Therapy Drugs, Chemotherapy Drugs, Immunotherapy Drugs, Antibiotics, and NSAIDs.

By Indication: Prostate Cancer, Bladder Cancer, Kidney Stones, and Others.

By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies.

By Geography: Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players include AbbVie, Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis Ag, Pfizer, Inc., etc.

Competitive Quadrant categorizes companies based on industry position and market performance.

Ansoff Matrix analysis provides strategies for improving market position.

Conclusion:

The urological disorders drugs market offers significant growth opportunities driven by the aging population and increasing prevalence of urological disorders.

Companies need to address challenges like high drug costs and regulatory requirements to maximize growth potential.

Adoption of advanced treatment options and eco-friendly drugs present promising opportunities for pharmaceutical companies in the market.

Key Topics Covered



1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics

5 Market Analysis

6 Global Urological Disorders Drugs Market, By Drug Type

7 Global Urological Disorders Drugs Market, By Indication

8 Global Urological Disorders Drugs Market, By Distribution Channel

9 Americas' Urological Disorders Drugs Market

10 Europe's Urological Disorders Drugs Market

11 Middle East and Africa's Urological Disorders Drugs Market

12 APAC's Urological Disorders Drugs Market

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Company Profiles

AbbVie, Inc.

Astellas Pharma, Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

Bayer AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Eli Lilly and Co.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GSK PLC

Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Mylan N.V.

Novartis AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Sanofi SA

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

UCB SA

