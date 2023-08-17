Global Fresh Meat Packaging Market Report 2023: Featuring Players Amcor, Bemis, Crown Holdings & Sonoco Products Company Among Others

Dublin, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fresh Meat Packaging: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Fresh Meat Packaging Market to Reach $25.4 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Fresh Meat Packaging estimated at US$19.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$25.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Flexible, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.3% CAGR and reach US$16.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the rigid segment is readjusted to a revised 2.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.8% CAGR



The Fresh Meat Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 2.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR.

Market Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the World's Fresh Meat Packaging Market over a significant period, ranging from 2014 to 2030. The data is presented in several tables that cover various aspects of the market, including annual sales in US$ million, historical reviews, recent past, current, and future analysis for different types of packaging - Flexible and Rigid.

The geographic regions analyzed include the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Each table offers independent insights into annual sales and percentage compound annual growth rate (% CAGR) for the years 2022 through 2030 and compares these figures with historical data from 2014 to 2021.

Additionally, a 16-year perspective is provided, breaking down the value sales percentage for the years 2014, 2023, and 2030 across the different geographic regions. These tables offer valuable information for industry stakeholders to understand market trends and potential growth prospects in the Fresh Meat Packaging Market over the specified timeframe and regions.

Market Overview





Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Fresh Meat Packaging - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -

Amcor Ltd.

Bemis Co., Inc.

Berry Global, Inc.

Crown Holdings, Inc

Sonoco Products Company

What's New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 274 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $19.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $25.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.2% Regions Covered Global





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o1qsq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment