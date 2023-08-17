Global Pulse Ingredients - Business Report 2023-2030: ADM, AGT Food and Ingredients, Ingredion, Roquette Freres Leading the Competitive Landscape

Dublin, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pulse Ingredients - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Pulse Ingredients Market to Reach $31.6 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Pulse Ingredients estimated at US$21.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$31.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Peas, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.9% CAGR and reach US$14.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Chickpeas segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR



The Pulse Ingredients market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 3.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.

Market Scope







The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Pulse Ingredients market across various geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. It covers the recent past, current, and future trends from 2022 through 2030, providing an independent analysis of annual sales in US$ Million and the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for each region. The report also presents a historic review, encompassing the years 2014 through 2021, and a 16-year perspective, showcasing the percentage breakdown of value sales for the years 2014, 2023, and 2030.

The analysis further delves into specific pulse ingredients, such as Peas, Chickpeas, Beans, Lentils, and Pulse Flours, among others, providing insights into their performance and potential growth opportunities. Moreover, the report explores various applications of pulse ingredients, including Food & Beverages, Feed, and Other Applications, offering valuable information about their market dynamics and growth prospects.

This comprehensive analysis serves as a valuable resource for businesses and stakeholders seeking to understand the market dynamics and opportunities in the global Pulse Ingredients industry from 2014 through 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 52 Featured)







ADM

AGT Food and Ingredients

Anchor Ingredients

Axiom Foods

Batory Foods

Best Cooking Pulses, Inc.

Cosucra Groupe Warconing Sa

Dakota Dry Bean

Diefenbaker Spice & Pulse

Emsland Group

Ingredion

Puris Foods

Roquette Freres

The Scoular Company

Vestkorn Milling as

