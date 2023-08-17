Increasing Consumption of Processed Food and Stringent Regulations Fuel the Global Food Safety Testing Market: Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Food Safety Testing Market, Company Profiles, Major Acquisitions and Recent Developments - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report provides a thorough assessment of the global food safety testing market, predicting it to reach US$ 35.3 Billion by 2030.

In light of the increasing incidences of food-borne illnesses and poisoning caused by contaminated food products, the practice of food safety testing has gained considerable significance. Microbial pathogens, viruses, toxins, genetically modified organism content, pesticides, and food allergens are among the threats to food safety. The rising public concern and advancements in testing technologies are projected to drive significant growth in the food safety testing market.

Factors Driving the Market

The global food safety testing market is driven by factors such as increasing consumption of processed and packaged food, shifting lifestyles, rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and stringent regulatory mandates for food safety testing and certification.

Recent Developments

The report highlights recent developments in the food safety testing market:

In March 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific introduced the Thermo Scientific iCAP RQplus ICP-MS Analyzer, a new trace elemental analyzer that simplifies everyday analyses in environmental, food, pharmaceutical, and industrial testing laboratories. In November 2022, SGS announced the acquisition of Bucharest-based Industry Lab, enhancing its portfolio of testing services for the Romanian food market. In July 2022, Neogen Corporation acquired Thai-Neo Biotech Co., Ltd., a distributor of Neogen's food safety products in Bangkok, Thailand.

Key Insights by Contaminant, Pathogen, Food Type, Region, and Method/Technology

The report provides key insights into the food safety testing market by various factors, including contaminants, pathogens, types of food tested, regions, and methods/technologies.

Company Profiles

The report offers profiles of key companies in the food safety testing market, including Agilent Technologies, bioMerieux SA, DuPont, 3M, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad, SGS SA, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek, Bureau Veritas, and Neogen Corporation.

The "Global Food Safety Testing Market" report provides valuable insights into the fast-evolving and high-growth market, enabling industry stakeholders, investors, and businesses to make informed decisions and strategies based on forecasted trends and market data.

