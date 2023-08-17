BitFrontier Releases Q2 Quarterly Progress Report to Investors

SAN JOSE, CA, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS: BFCH), a leading provider of crypto mining hardware and hosting centers, today announces the release of Quarterly Report for Q2 of 2023.

Looking back on the 2nd quarter of 2023, we at BFCH have already accomplished many of the goals we have set for ourselves on our multi-pronged path to profitability.

ASIC Miner Sales - Our ASICMinersUS sales accounted for $1,715,180.83 in revenue for Q2 which is on par with the $1,719,801.90 in revenue we reported in Q1.

Hosting - Our hosting facility has been relocated to Texas and is currently being built out in west Texas where energy prices are renown for being some of the lowest in the country. Cement pads are being poured and we are anticipating being on-line in September 2023. Miner Hosting is an important part of our story because it enables us to be a trusted one-stop shop for sales, hosting and continued support services including overclocking and liquid immersion.

Telesis IT - Is our technical solution provider division supplying remote support for our Hosting Centers. This quarter Telesis IT continues to contribute to our bottom line, bringing in $156,868.55.

Mining - We feel that it is important that we keep our finger on the pulse of the crypto market we serve, so that we can continue to act as a knowledgeable resource for our customers. As the market changes, we will be ready to opportunistically mine and report revenue in the coming quarters.

Onwards and upwards - This next quarter is already looking bright with continued ASIC Miner sales which will be joined with long-term recurring revenue from the hosting side. With our 2nd quarter behind us, we have demonstrated that we can repeatedly generate revenue approaching $2M per quarter and are on target to meet our goal of $12M this year as we continue our march toward uplisting to the OTCQB in the Fall of 2024! Join us.

A video message from our CEO, Andrew Gilton

About BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc.

BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of Crypto Mining Hardware and Hosting Centers. Consisting of ASIC Miners US, Inc. and Liquid Immersion Worldwide, Inc., BitFrontier is a one stop shop for purchasing the very latest mining equipment and strategically located hosting centers throughout the US.

To keep up with further announcements in between our scheduled press releases, please follow our new twitter account https://twitter.com/bfchco

https://www.bfchco.com/

https://asicminersus.com/

https://www.liquidimmersionhosting.com/

Contact- PR@bfchco.com

Forward-Looking Statements.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's respective filings at www.otcmarkets.com.