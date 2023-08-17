BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc, Company announcement, 17 August 2023 at 12:00 p.m.

Conversion of convertible notes pursuant to financing arrangement between BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc and Riverfort Global Opportunities PCC Ltd



BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc (“BBS” or the "Company") has received a request by Riverfort Global Opportunities PCC Ltd to convert a proportion of EUR 50,000 of the convertible notes into Company shares at a conversion price of EUR 0.39483 per share.



The Conversion price according to the terms and conditions is “90% of the lowest volume weighted average price of a trading day during ten trading days before the applicable subscription notice“.

The conversion shall be executed by transferring a total of 126,636 of treasury shares to Riverfort Global Opportunities PCC Ltd. After the transfer, the Company will hold a total of 101,451 treasury shares in its possession.

For more information, please contact:

Ilkka Kangasniemi, CEO,

+358 40 7080307,

ilkka.kangasniemi@bbs-artebone.fi

Certified Advisor:

Nordic Certified Adviser AB,

+46 70 551 67 29,

info@certifiedadviser.se

BBS in brief

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc is a orthobiology company that started its operations in 2003. We have developed a new product for the treatment of complex bone fractures and bone healing issues. Our goal is to provide next-generation medical products for the treatment of bone injuries in orthopedic surgery. In the pharmaceutical industry, the development and research work require perseverance and courage to innovate. We have a track record of over 20 years in this field. Our company is characterized by expertise, innovation, and dedicated employees who are passionate about their work. Our developed product, ARTEBONE®, is in the final stages of product development, and we are seeking the CE marking to enable its commercialization in the EU market. We are based in Oulu with a medical manufacturing facility in Reisjärvi, holding a manufacturing license. The company's headquarters are in Oulu, and we employ 20 people.

BBS has been listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland since February 2018.

More information: www.bbs-artebone.fi