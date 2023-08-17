Global Toiletries Market Outlook Report 2023-2027: Shift Towards Natural & Organic Products, Need for Transparency in Ingredient Lists

Dublin, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Toiletries Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global toiletries market has experienced significant growth, increasing from $314.07 billion in 2022 to $349.62 billion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The market is expected to continue growing and reach $538.37 billion in 2027, at a CAGR of 11.4%.

One of the key drivers of this growth is the ageing population. With a growing number of elderly individuals, there is an increasing demand for anti-aging and skincare products, such as anti-aging creams, peels, and wrinkle-reducing moisturizers. Older women, in particular, tend to have more disposable income, making it easier for them to spend on cosmetics. As the global population continues to age, the demand for cosmetic products with pharmaceutical capabilities is expected to rise, driving the growth of the toiletries market.

However, there are certain challenges and restraints in the market. Government agencies impose strict regulations on the use of certain ingredients in cosmetics, prohibiting toxic substances that may cause skin diseases. These regulations can act as a restraint on the market's growth.

To address the growing awareness among consumers regarding the hazards of synthetic materials, companies are focusing on manufacturing toiletries based on natural and organic products. Natural and organic products, derived from plant extracts, vegetables, and essential oils, are seen as healthier and eco-friendly options. Consumers are increasingly opting for products with transparent ingredient lists, sustainable packaging, and a focus on a healthy lifestyle. Major companies in the toiletries market, such as L'Oreal SA, Unilever plc, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., and others, are aligning their strategies to meet the demand for organic and environmentally friendly cosmetics.

In terms of regional markets, Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the toiletries market in 2022, followed by Western Europe. The report covers various regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The market for toiletries includes products such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, razors, shaving creams, deodorants, and towels. The value of goods in this market represents the revenues gained by manufacturers or creators of the goods from sales to other entities (such as downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The market value also includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

Overall, the toiletries market is witnessing substantial growth, driven by factors such as the ageing population, increasing demand for anti-aging products, and the shift towards natural and organic products. However, regulatory restrictions and the need for transparency in ingredient lists remain challenges for the industry.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market has been affected by the COVID-19 and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 400 Forecast Period 2023-2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $349.62 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $538.37 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Toiletries Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Toiletries Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Toiletries Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Toiletries Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Toiletries Market Trends And Strategies



8. Toiletries Market - Macro Economic Scenario

8.1 COVID-19 Impact On Toiletries Market

8.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Toiletries Market

8.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Toiletries Market



9. Toiletries Market Size And Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.2.2. Restraints On The Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.3.2. Restraints On The Market



10. Toiletries Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Toiletries Market, 2022, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Toiletries Market, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

10.3. Global Toiletries Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



11. Toiletries Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Toiletries Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Lotions (Including Sunscreens)

Hair Preparations

Face Creams

Perfumes

Shaving Preparations

Other Cosmetic Preparations

11.2. Global Toiletries Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

E-Commerce

Pharmacy Stores

Other Distribution Channels

11.3. Global Toiletries Market, Segmentation By Preference, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Mass

Premium

11.4. Global Toiletries Market, Segmentation By Gender, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Male

Female

12. Toiletries Market Metrics

12.1. Toiletries Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2017-2027, Global

12.2. Per Capita Average Toiletries Market Expenditure, 2017-2027, Global

13. Asia-Pacific Toiletries Market

14. Western Europe Toiletries Market

15. Eastern Europe Toiletries Market

16. North America Toiletries Market

17. South America Toiletries Market

18. Middle East Toiletries Market

19. Africa Toiletries Market



20. Toiletries Market Competitive Landscape

20.1. Competitive Market Overview

20.2. Market Shares

20.3. Company Profiles

20.3.1. L'Oreal SA

20.3.1.1. Company Overview

20.3.1.2. Products And Services

20.3.1.3. Strategy

20.3.1.4. Financial Performance

20.3.2. Unilever plc

20.3.2.1. Company Overview

20.3.2.2. Products And Services

20.3.2.3. Strategy

20.3.2.4. Financial Performance

20.3.3. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

20.3.3.1. Company Overview

20.3.3.2. Products And Services

20.3.3.3. Strategy

20.3.3.4. Financial Performance

20.3.4. Procter & Gamble

20.3.4.1. Company Overview

20.3.4.2. Products And Services

20.3.4.3. Strategy

20.3.4.4. Financial Performance

20.3.5. Shiseido Company Limited

20.3.5.1. Company Overview

20.3.5.2. Products And Services

20.3.5.3. Strategy

20.3.5.4. Financial Performance



21. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Toiletries Market



22. Market Background: Chemicals By End Use Market

22.1. Chemicals By End Use Market Characteristics

22.2. Chemicals By End Use Market Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F Growth, By Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global

22.3. Global Chemicals By End Use Market, 2022, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

22.4. Global Chemicals By End Use Market, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

22.5. Global Chemicals By End Use Market, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)



23. Recommendations

23.1. Global Toiletries Market In 2027- Growth Countries

23.2. Global Toiletries Market In 2027- Growth Segments

23.3. Global Toiletries Market In 2027- Growth Strategies



24. Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

L'Oreal SA

Unilever plc

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Procter & Gamble

Shiseido Company Limited

Beiersdorf AG

Kao Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Colgate-Palmolive Co.

Coty Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xnab9k

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment