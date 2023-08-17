Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Research 2023-2030: Insights, Case Studies, Value Chain, Ethics & Implications, Best Practices, and More

Dublin, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global artificial intelligence market is set to experience substantial growth, projected to increase from USD 150.2 billion in 2023 to USD 1.34 trillion by 2030. This impressive growth is expected to be driven by businesses harnessing the power of AI to streamline processes and leverage data effectively. AI's ability to recognize patterns in user behavior allows for a more personalized and customized experience for users.

Key Highlights

The market is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 36.8% during the forecast period.

Machine Learning is anticipated to hold the largest market size among AI technologies. It plays a crucial role in advancing AI by enabling computers to learn from data, identify patterns, and make data-driven decisions.

The supply chain management segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. AI technology is revolutionizing supply chain management, leading to cost savings, improved productivity, and competitive advantages for businesses.

North America is estimated to account for the largest market share, driven by significant AI adoption across various industries, robust AI ecosystem, and a wealth of skilled talent.

Research Coverage

The market study covers the artificial intelligence market across various segments, including offering, technology, business function, vertical, and region. It aims to estimate the market size and growth potential in these segments. The report provides a competitive analysis of key players, company profiles, product and business offerings, recent developments, and market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report

Market leaders and new entrants will gain insights into revenue numbers and growth trends in the overall AI market and its subsegments.

Stakeholders can understand the competitive landscape and develop effective go-to-market strategies.

The report offers a comprehensive understanding of market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, allowing stakeholders to make informed decisions.

Market Dynamics

Drivers Growth in Adoption of Autonomous Artificial Intelligence Rise in Technological Advancements and Innovations Advancements in Deep Learning and Growth of Data-Based Artificial Intelligence

Restraints Shortage of Skilled Artificial Intelligence Professionals Issues Related to Data Availability and Quality

Opportunities Rapid Growth in Digital Data from Various Sources Rise in Investment in Research & Development by Businesses and Governments

Challenges Data Privacy and Security Concerns Concerns Related to Bias and Inaccurately Generated Output



Case Studies

Retail & eCommerce ASOS Used Microsoft Azure's ML Service to Reduce Time-To-Market for Recommendations Model AWS' Technologies Helped Artfinder Offer Recommendations to Customers Formosa Optical Approached Appier to Optimize Customer Satisfaction and Unblock Retail Opportunity

Healthcare & Life Sciences Tamil Nadu eGovernance Agency (TNeGA) Used an AI-based Mobile App to Enable Screening of People for Cataract Inspire Used ML to Connect Millions of Patients and Caregivers on AWS UCSF Health Leverages H2O Document Artificial Intelligence to Automate Workflows in Healthcare

BFSI Humana Used Watson Assistant to Address Customer Queries PayPal Collaborated with H2O.AI to Improve Fraud Detection Accuracy and Decrease Its Time Vanguard Institutional Utilized Persado to Scale Its Personalization Efforts for Customer Messages

Agriculture Biochemical Company Built Digital Solution to Deliver Accurate Product Recommendations Using Artificial Intelligence Agrochemical Company Used Precision Farming Solutions to Predict Mildew Disease in Crops

Manufacturing Kia Motors America Relied on Artificial Intelligence Solutions from SAS to Improve Its Customer Satisfaction US-based Fortune 500 Home Appliances Corporation Approached Fosfor to Improve Its Warranty and After-Sales Management

Construction General Contractor Leveraged Alice on Silicon Valley Project to Save Millions

Education NC State University Leveraged Lumen5 to Boost Its Online Presence

Energy & Utilities Kore.AI Enabled Energy Company to Enhance Customer Service with Conversational AI

Automotive Zoox Approached AWS to Boost Development of Self-Driving Cars

Telecom Vodafone Utilized Persado's Motivation AI to Develop Creative Campaigns Through Generative AI

IT/ITS Twilio Leveraged Aisera's Generative AI Technology and Service to Scale IT Operations



Patent Analysis

Top 20 Patent Owners in the Market, 2013-2023

List of Major Patents in the Artificial Intelligence Market, 2021-2023

Regional Analysis of Patents Granted, 2013-2023

Premium Insights

Rising Investments in Artificial Intelligence Research & Development to Drive Market Growth

Artificial Intelligence Market to Witness Minor Decline in YoY Growth in 2023

Marketing & Sales Business Function to Account for Largest Artificial Intelligence Market During Forecast Period

Software and BFSI to Lead Respective Segments in Artificial Intelligence Market in 2023

North America to Dominate Artificial Intelligence Market in 2023

Other Key Insights

Ethics and Implications of Artificial Intelligence Development

Investments in Artificial Intelligence

Acquisitions in Artificial Intelligence Market

Evolution of Artificial Intelligence Technology

Artificial Intelligence Market Ecosystem

Case Study Analysis

Technology Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Pricing Model Analysis

Key Conferences and Events

Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Buyers/Clients in Artificial Intelligence Market

Best Practices in Artificial Intelligence Market

Technology Roadmap

Business Models

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 604 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $150.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.34 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 36.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

6 Artificial Intelligence Market, by Offering

7 Artificial Intelligence Market, by Technology

8 Artificial Intelligence Market, by Business Function

9 Artificial Intelligence Market, by Vertical

10 Artificial Intelligence Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

13 Adjacent and Related Markets

14 Appendix

Companies Profiled in the Report

8x8

Ada

Aera Technology

AgEagle Aerial Systems

AI Superior

Aibrain

Alibaba Cloud

Anju Software

Appier

Applied Brain Research

Artfinder

ASOS

Atomwise

Aurea Software

AWS (Amazon Web Services)

Baidu

BlackBerry Limited

Butterfly Network

Cisco

Darktrace

Descartes Labs

Didi Global

EC2CE

Face++

Formosa Optical

Fortune 500 Home Appliances Corporation

Fosfor

Gamaya

General Vision

Google

Graphcore

GumGum

H2O.ai

HPE (Hewlett Packard Enterprise)

Huawei

Humana

IBM

iFlytek

Inbenta

Inspire

Intel

Intrinsic

iPro

Iris Automation

Jasper

Kia Motors America

Kore.AI

Lumen5

Meta

Microsoft

Mostly AI

Mythic

NC State University

Neurala

NVIDIA

One AI

OpenAI

Oracle

PayPal

Persado

Pilot AI

PrecisionHawk

Preferred Networks

Progress

Salesforce

SAP

SAS Institute

Sentient.io

Siemens

SK Hynix

SoundHound

Tamil Nadu Egovernance Agency (TNeGA)

Twilio

Twitter

UCSF Health

Vanguard Institutional

Vodafone

Writesonic

Zoox

