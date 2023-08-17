Global Magnesite Market Outlook 2023-2027: Steady Growth Expected Driven by Rising Demand for Mining and Adoption of Renewable Energy Solutions in Mining Operations

Dublin, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Magnesite Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global magnesite market is expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period. The market is projected to grow from $11.7 billion in 2022 to $12.2 billion in 2023 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. Furthermore, it is estimated to reach $15.2 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.6%.

Factors Driving Growth

The growth in the magnesite market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for mining. Mining has been a major contributor to Australia's economy, accounting for almost 10% of the total GDP, as reported by the International Trade Administration. Moreover, the global production of minerals like potash and bauxite saw a growth of over 5% compared to the previous year, according to the British Geological Survey.

Additionally, the use of renewable energy has been adopted by magnesite companies to reduce energy consumption and control emissions in mines. The integration of solar or wind projects close to mine sites has reduced the cost of connecting to the power grid. The adoption of site-appropriate renewable energy sources has proven to be reliable, consistent, and economical, emerging as a major trend in the magnesite market.

Market Overview

Asia-Pacific was the largest market in the magnesite market in 2021. The regions covered in the magnesite market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Major Players

Some of the major players in the magnesite market include Calix Inc., Housing Group, Queensland Magnesia Ltd., Magnezit Group, and Grecian Magnesite S.A.

Conclusion

The magnesite market is expected to experience steady growth driven by the rising demand for mining and the adoption of renewable energy solutions in mining operations. Asia-Pacific holds a significant position in the market, and key players continue to play a crucial role in shaping the market's trajectory. As the market expands, these developments are likely to influence the dynamics of the magnesite industry in the coming years.

