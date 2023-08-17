Assessment of the Boron Industry 2017-2022 & 2023-2027: Global Markets Trends and Business Strategies

Dublin, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Boron Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global boron market is expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period. The market is projected to grow from $3.87 billion in 2022 to $4 billion in 2023 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.4%. Further, it is estimated to reach $4.88 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.1%.

Factors Driving Growth

The growth in the boron market is attributed to several factors, including increasing demand for mining, advancements in technologies, and the emergence of new markets. Mining, which accounted for approximately 10% of Australia's total GDP in 2020, has been a significant contributor to the country's economy. Additionally, the global production of various minerals, including potash and bauxite, saw an increase of over 5% in 2020 compared to the previous year.

Moreover, 3D printing technology has become prevalent in the mining industry, enabling the onsite manufacture of critical parts in remote locations. This capability reduces delays caused by unplanned maintenance and eliminates the need for holding inventories, which is a major trend in the boron market.

Market Overview

The Middle East is the largest region in the boron market. The regions covered in the boron market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Major Players

Some of the major players in the boron market include Boron Molecular Pty Limited, Boron Specialities LLC, Ceradyne Inc., 3M, and S B Boron Corporation.

Conclusion

The boron market is expected to witness steady growth in the coming years, driven by factors such as increased demand for mining, technological advancements, and the adoption of 3D printing technology. The Middle East holds a prominent position in the market, and key players continue to play a significant role in shaping its growth trajectory.

