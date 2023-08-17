Hepatitis C Drug Market Size & Share to Surpass $56.5 Billion by 2030 | Vantage Market Research   

WASHINGTON, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Vantage Market Research, the Global Hepatitis C Drug Market is estimated to be valued at USD 56.5 Billion by 2030 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 14.5% from 2023 to 2030. The global Hepatitis C Drug Market grew to USD 21.9 Billion in 2022.

As per Vantage Market Research, the global Hepatitis C Drug Market has been steadily growing due to the increasing prevalence of hepatitis C infections and the introduction of innovative drugs with high cure rates.

Drugs used to treat hepatitis C infection are known as hepatitis C drugs. If untreated, hepatitis C, a viral infection that primarily affects the liver, can result in cirrhosis, liver failure, and even liver cancer. Direct-acting antiviral (DAA) drug development for treating hepatitis C has made significant strides in recent years. Due to their higher rates of cure and shorter treatment times compared to earlier therapies, these medications have revolutionized the management of the disease.

Get Access to Free Sample Research Report with Latest Industry Insights @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/hepatitis-c-drug-market-2239/request-sample

Key Highlights

By Product, the fixed-dose combinations segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2022.

By Disease Type, Chronic Hepatitis C dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022.

By Distribution Channel, the Hospital Pharmacies segment led the market and accounted for a major global revenue share in 2022.

North America dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 45.23% in 2022.

The drug for hepatitis C has completely changed how this persistent viral infection is treated. Its primary use is to successfully remove the virus from the body, which usually results in a cure. Furthermore, it has been discovered that this medication helps prevent liver cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma, which are grave side effects of chronic hepatitis C. Additionally, the medication has demonstrated positive outcomes in preventing the spread of the disease to others, making it an important tool in containing its spread. Overall, a game-changer in the treatment and eradication of this infectious disease is the drug for hepatitis C.

Top Companies on The Global Hepatitis C Drug Market

AbbVie Inc. (U.S.)

Gilead Sciences Inc. (U.S.)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (U.S.)

Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Belgium)

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. (U.S.)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (U.S.)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Pfizer Inc. (U.S.)

Roche Holding AG (Switzerland)

GlaxoSmithKline PLC (UK)

Mylan N.V. (U.S.)

Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.)

Bayer AG (Germany)

AstraZeneca PLC (UK)

Sanofi S.A. (France)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel)





To Know an Additional List of Key Players, Request Here to Download a Free Report PDF Brochure: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/hepatitis-c-drug-market-2239/request-sample

OR

Enjoy a Fabulous 50% Discount with code "AUG50"! Don't miss out on these incredible savings @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/hepatitis-c-drug-market-2239/0

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Hepatitis C Drug Market

Several factors can affect the growth of the Hepatitis C Drug industry. Some of these factors include:

Increasing prevalence of Hepatitis C: The growth of the Hepatitis C drug market is primarily driven by the rising number of people affected by Hepatitis C worldwide. According to the WHO, an estimated 71 million people worldwide are diagnosed with chronic Hepatitis C infection. This high prevalence creates a demand for effective treatment options, fueling the market’s growth.

Advancements in drug development: The development of newer and more effective drugs for the treatment of Hepatitis C has significantly contributed to the growth of the market. Direct-acting antiviral (DAA) drugs have advanced the treatment landscape by offering higher cure rates and shorter treatment durations than traditional therapies. The introduction of these innovative drugs has boosted the market growth.

Technological advancements: Advancements in diagnostic technologies have facilitated early detection of Hepatitis C, enabling timely intervention and treatment. Innovative diagnostic techniques, such as nucleic acid amplification tests (NAATs) and rapid point-of-care tests, contribute to the market’s growth.

Increasing drug pricing and reimbursement: The pricing and reimbursement policies implemented by healthcare authorities and insurance providers can significantly impact the growth of the Hepatitis C drug market. As the cost of these drugs can be high, ensuring affordable access to treatment is crucial. Favorable reimbursement policies and negotiated pricing agreements with pharmaceutical companies can drive market growth by increasing patient access to Hepatitis C drugs.

Patent expirations and generic competition: The expiration of patents for certain Hepatitis C drugs allows the entry of generic versions into the market. Generic competition often leads to price reductions and increased affordability, making Hepatitis C drugs more accessible to a larger population, thereby driving market growth.

Increasing awareness and screening programs: Efforts to raise awareness about Hepatitis C and the availability of treatment options contribute to market growth. Governments, healthcare organizations, and advocacy groups conduct various awareness campaigns and screening programs to detect undiagnosed cases. Identifying more cases of Hepatitis C creates a larger patient pool for the Hepatitis C drug market.

Top Trends in the Global Hepatitis C Drug Market

In recent years, the market for Hepatitis C drugs has seen several noteworthy trends. Direct-acting antiviral (DAA) therapies have completely changed how the disease is treated. These medications are increasingly preferred over more traditional interferon-based therapies because they have high rates of cure and few side effects. Pan-genotypic drug development is becoming more and more of a focus, which is a significant trend. All genotypes of the hepatitis C virus can be successfully treated with these drugs, obviating the need for genotype testing and streamlining treatment regimens. Additionally, the emergence of novel pricing and reimbursement models has improved access to Hepatitis C medications, especially in low- and middle-income countries, opening up new market opportunities.

Buy this Premium Research Report with Discount | Immediate Delivery @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/hepatitis-c-drug-market-2239/0

Recent Development of the Global Hepatitis C Drug Market

On May 18, 2023, two new Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to significantly reduce the cost of World Health Organization (WHO)-prequalified hepatitis B and C medications in low- and middle-income nations were announced by the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI) and The Hepatitis Fund. At the first Global Hepatitis Resource Mobilization Conference, these MoUs were announced.

On November 2, 2022, the supplemental new drug application (sNDA) for Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide) 25 mg tablets, a once-daily treatment for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with compensated liver disease, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Market Drivers

The hepatitis C drug market is driven by several factors contributing to its growth and expansion. One of the key drivers is the increasing prevalence of hepatitis C infections globally. Globally, 58 million people are estimated to have chronic hepatitis C virus infection, with 1.5 million new cases reported annually, according to a WHO estimate. This growing patient population constantly demands effective and innovative drugs to treat hepatitis C. Additionally, advancements in medical research and technology have led to the developing of new antiviral drugs with high cure rates, further propelling the market growth. For example, introducing direct-acting antiviral (DAA) drugs such as Sofosbuvir and Ledipasvir-Sofosbuvir has revolutionized hepatitis C treatment by providing shorter treatment durations, minimal side effects, and higher cure rates.

Market Restraints

Despite the positive market drivers, the hepatitis C drug market faces several restraints that can hinder its growth. One major restraint is the high cost of hepatitis C drugs. While these medications have shown remarkable efficacy, their high prices make them inaccessible for a significant portion of the patient population, especially in low and middle-income countries. Patent protection and exclusivity rights granted to pharmaceutical companies often lead to monopolies, limiting affordability. The need for combination therapies and longer treatment durations further amplifies the cost burden. This pricing barrier not only prevents many patients from receiving treatment but also puts a strain on healthcare systems and economic resources.

Market Opportunities

Despite the restraints, the hepatitis C drug market presents significant opportunities for growth and expansion. One of the key opportunities lies in the adoption of generic versions of hepatitis C drugs. As the patents for certain drugs expire, generic manufacturers can enter the market and offer more affordable alternatives, increasing access to treatment for a larger patient population. Market entry of these generic drugs can also stimulate competition, leading to price reductions of branded drugs. Additionally, initiatives such as voluntary licensing agreements and technology transfers can facilitate the production of affordable generics in low and middle-income countries. Moreover, the rising focus on preventive measures, such as increased public awareness, vaccination programs, and screening campaigns, allows pharmaceutical companies to develop new drugs that target specific strains or achieve a functional cure, thus minimizing the burden of chronic infection.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 144 Pages and in-depth TOC on Hepatitis C Drug Market Forecast Report (2023-2030).

Report Segmentation of the Global Hepatitis C Drug Market

Product Analysis

Due to their many benefits, fixed-dose combinations (FDCs) have become a dominant product category in the hepatitis C drug market. FDCs simplify the treatment regimen and increase patient adherence by combining two or more active ingredients into a single tablet. This method lessens the burden and chance of confusion by doing away with the need for multiple pills. For instance, the Epclusa FDC of sofosbuvir and velpatasvir offers a single-tablet regimen for all hepatitis C virus genotypes, making it practical and efficient for patients. FDCs also reduce the possibility of drug-drug interactions thanks to carefully selected and blended ingredients. Furthermore, FDCs frequently exhibit more efficacy than monotherapy, enabling successful viral eradication.

Disease Type Analysis

The market for hepatitis C medications is dominated by chronic hepatitis C. According to estimates, 71 million people worldwide have chronic hepatitis C, which has led to significant demand for efficient treatment options. Direct-acting antiviral (DAA) treatments have significantly increased cure rates and decreased side effects compared to conventional interferon-based therapies for chronic hepatitis C. For instance, medications like sofosbuvir (Sovaldi) and ledipasvir/sofosbuvir (Harvoni), which have high cure rates and short treatment durations, have changed the treatment landscape and reduced the prevalence of hepatitis C.

Distribution Channel Analysis

Hospital pharmacies are essential to the provision and distribution of hepatitis C medications. These pharmacies offer useful information to patients and healthcare professionals regarding the administration, dosage, and potential side effects of these medications. To ensure the safe and efficient use of medications, they act as a trustworthy source of information for both inpatient and outpatient settings. Hospital pharmacies, for instance, may instruct medical personnel on the proper use of direct-acting antiviral drugs, specific drug-drug interactions, and monitoring standards for patients with chronic hepatitis C. Hospital pharmacies significantly aid in the successful management of hepatitis C by offering such crucial information.

Read Full Report with TOC @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/hepatitis-c-drug-market-2239

Market Segmentation

By Product

NS5A Inhibitor (Protease Inhibitors)

Fixed-dose Combinations

Other Products





By Disease Type

Acute Hepatitis C

Chronic Hepatitis C

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Other Distribution Channels

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa





Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 21.9 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 56.5 Billion CAGR 14.5% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players AbbVie Inc., Gilead Sciences Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Roche Holding AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Mylan N.V., Eli Lilly and Company, Bayer AG, AstraZeneca PLC, Sanofi S.A., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/hepatitis-c-drug-market-2239/request-sample

Regional Analysis

North America, specifically the U.S., has seen significant growth in the market. Due to the high prevalence of hepatitis C infection and the presence of major market players, Hepatitis C treatment in the area has undergone a revolutionary change since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved direct-acting antivirals (DAAs) like Sovaldi and Harvoni. Similar to how America has advanced in the market, so has Europe. Access to hepatitis C treatment has improved thanks to affordable generic DAAs in nations like Italy and Spain. India has become a major player in the Asia-Pacific region by producing generic versions of well-known DAAs, ensuring accessibility and affordability. These regional developments reflect global initiatives to fight hepatitis C and enhance patient outcomes.

Browse More Reports from Vantage Library:

Monoclonal Antibodies Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/monoclonal-antibodies-market-1673

Contraceptive Drugs Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/contraceptive-drugs-market-1674

Pharmaceutical Filtration Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/pharmaceutical-filtration-market-1685

Healthcare Distribution Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/healthcare-distribution-market-1704

Nuclear Medicine Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/nuclear-medicine-market-1847

Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/multiple-sclerosis-drugs-market-1859

Vitamin-c Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/vitamin-c-market-1869

Sodium Monofluorophosphate Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast:https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/sodium-monofluorophosphate-market-1902

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies.

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website:

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog

Vantage Market Research All Reports

Blog: