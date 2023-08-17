Global Egg Industry Analysis 2017-2022 & 2023-2027: Forecast Data, Trends, Growth Drivers, and Challenges

Dublin, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Egg Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global egg market grew from $248.49 billion in 2022 to $270.08 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The market is expected to grow to $374.89 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.5%.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for egg? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? This report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Technological advances are expected to drive the egg market during the forecast period. New poultry and egg storage technologies are expected to increase the use of new poultry and egg technologies. Companies involved in the egg market are also expected to integrate big data analytics, IoT, robotics, and other technologies into their practices. For instance, farmers have started using robots for egg packaging to increase productivity. These technological developments are expected to drive the egg market forward.



Climate change and global warming are expected to significantly affect the egg market during the forecast period. Global warming refers to the increase in the earth's average surface temperature due to an increase in carbon dioxide emissions and deforestation. The hotter climates reduce the size and quality of eggs produced on poultry farms. Extreme climatic conditions, such as hot climates, lower the egg production of hens and make the hens susceptible to various diseases. Thus, climate change and global warming are likely to be a restraint on the growth of the egg market in the forecast period.



Immune modulators are being increasingly used in animal production as they enable producers to move towards antibiotic-free animal agriculture. Companies involved in this industry often use antibiotics for growth promotion and therapeutic reasons. However, due to pressure from consumer groups and rights activists, these companies are turning towards these modulators, which protect consumers' health.

According to a report by the Pew Charitable Trusts, 'Immune modulators are effective against a broad range of pathogens as they energise the immunity system in a way that is less dependent on the pathogen causing infection.' Furthermore, a broad range of antibiotic alternatives have been developed for various implementations. In chickens, egg-yolk antibodies used in immune modulators have remarkably reduced the risk of necrotic enteritis. The efficacy of the same antibodies in swine enables the prevention of diarrhoea caused by a variety of pathogens. In the USA, an immune modulator was developed to prevent udder infections in dairy cows after birth and recently received approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).



The Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the egg market in 2022. North America was the second-largest region in the egg market. The regions covered in the egg market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Major companies in the egg market include Cal-Maine Foods Inc., Post Holdings Inc., Marubeni, Rose Acre Farms Inc., Rembrandt Enterprises Inc., AvangardCo Investments Public Limited, Ovostar Union NV, PPB Group Bhd, and ISE Foods Inc.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 300 Forecast Period 2023-2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $270.08 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $374.89 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Global

