Intraoral Scanners Segment Leads Dental Impression Systems Market Growth - Forecast to 2028

The global dental impression systems market is set to witness a steady growth rate with an estimated CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

The market faced challenges due to the impact of COVID-19 in early 2020, as dental consultations were delayed, and there was a scarcity of dental impression systems. However, as restrictions eased and dental services resumed, the market witnessed a rebound, driven by the increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry and rising dental diseases worldwide.

Key Factors Driving Market Growth

The market growth is primarily attributed to the rising incidence of dental diseases and the growing demand for cosmetic dentistry. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 3.5 billion people worldwide suffer from oral diseases, including severe periodontal (gum) disease and dental caries. The increasing prevalence of dental problems fuels the demand for dental impression systems to meet the growing need for treatment.

Furthermore, research studies have shown that consumption of beverages with added sugar can lead to gingival bleeding, gingivitis, and periodontitis. As people become more aware of the importance of oral health, the adoption of dental impression systems is expected to increase to address dental issues effectively.

Strategic initiatives taken by market players, such as acquisitions and collaborations, are also contributing to market growth. For example, Young Innovations, a major dental products supplier, acquired Medical Purchasing Solutions (MPS), a US-based company, in February 2022, further enhancing the market's growth prospects.

Intraoral Scanners Segment to Drive Significant Growth

Among the various product segments, the intraoral scanners segment is projected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period. Intraoral scanners are used to capture direct optical impressions in dentistry, providing accurate and comfortable alternatives to conventional impressions. Advancements in technology, such as computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM), have improved the efficiency and comfort of intraoral scanning.

Market players are also focusing on product innovation, leading to the launch of advanced intraoral scanners. For instance, 3Shape introduced TRIOS 5 Wireless, a state-of-the-art intraoral scanner, in September 2022, to offer dentists smoother and faster scanning experiences.

North America Holds a Significant Market Share

North America is expected to hold a significant share in the dental impression systems market. The region benefits from developed healthcare infrastructure and a growing geriatric population with dental issues. Dental problems, such as tooth loss, are prevalent among the elderly, driving the demand for dental impression systems in the region.

Key market players are actively expanding their presence in North America through product launches and collaborations. For example, Carestream Dental LLC introduced CS ScanFlow v1.0.3, an advanced software for intraoral scanners, to streamline the scanning process and enhance patient engagement.

Competitive Landscape

The dental impression systems market is moderately competitive, with key players like Dentsply Sirona, 3M, Parkell Inc., Zest Dental Solutions, and Ivoclar Vivadent leading the market. Regional players are also expected to play a significant role in the market's growth, given the rising awareness about oral health.

Conclusion

The dental impression systems market is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period, driven by the increasing prevalence of dental diseases and the growing demand for cosmetic dentistry. Advancements in intraoral scanning technology and strategic initiatives by market players further support the market's growth prospects. North America is anticipated to hold a significant share due to its developed healthcare infrastructure and growing dental care expenditures.

