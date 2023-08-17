Hywin Technology Wins Recognition as “Distinctive and Innovative SME” in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, China, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hywin Holdings Ltd. (“Hywin Wealth” or “Hywin”) (NASDAQ: HYW), a leading independent wealth management service provider in China, announced today that Shanghai Hywin Network Technology Co., Ltd. (“Hywin Technology”), one of Hywin’s operating entities, was recently recognized as a Specialized, Refined, Distinctive and Innovative Small Medium Enterprise (“SME”) in Shanghai.



The designation was made by the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Economy and Informatization and is viewed as a prestigious recognition for the fastest-growing and specialized technology companies in China. The Shanghai Municipal Government is committed to vigorously boosting the development of outstanding technology SMEs through favorable policy support, funding, and in-depth interexchange.

Hywin Technology, through its strong in-house research & development (R&D) capabilities, is devoted to building next-generation WealthTech digital infrastructure. Currently, Hywin Technology’s digitalization capabilities cover various aspects of the wealth management and asset management industry, including:

Customer Relationship Management (“CRM”)

Customer Data Platform (“CDP”)

Data Management Platform (“DMP”)



Hywin Intelligent Portfolios Advisor (“HIPA”)



Allomaster (“Youpeitong”)



Invest Path (“Jihuitong”)



Adhering to the principle of Know Your Needs (“KYN”) in wealth management, Hywin created the proprietary HIPA system which serves as the foundation of Hywin’s two execution systems – “Allomaster” and “Invest Path”. “Allomaster” is the scenario-based sales and marketing system responsive to individual clients’ varied asset allocation needs, which supports Hywin relationship managers’ fund portfolios construction and post-investment holding analyses and client management. “Invest Path”, a specialized platform for institutional client fund trading, supports client needs for professional, secure and speedy investment fund trade execution online, thereby enhancing Hywin’s overall liquidity management and risk management capabilities for the clients. Developed and refined by Hywin Technology over several years, HIPA now combines a customer data engine with Big Data and AI algorithms, which continuously accumulate and analyze client data to provide valuable insights to support business and investment needs.

Madame Wang Dian, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Hywin, commented, “I am excited about the digitalization transformation progress that Hywin Technology has made. Hywin has endeavored to take a technology-driven approach to deliver innovation in the wealth management industry. We’re thrilled to be recognized by the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Economy and Informatization for our technology expertise and continuous innovation. Hywin is always innovating to create customized, scalable solutions for advisors, product partners and clients. Going forward, we seek to grow our platforms’ capabilities with an even higher degree of flexibility, customization and efficiency to support our fund marketing, advisory services and health management services.”

Mr. Zhu Hua, Chief Technology Officer of Hywin and Chief Executive Officer of Hywin Technology, added, “Hywin Technology has been dedicated to creating digital infrastructure that supports Hywin’s businesses and ecosystem. Hywin Technology has obtained nearly 30 software copyrights, and currently has over 50 digital R&D projects underway, which has laid a solid foundation for Hywin’s long-term development in its technology strategy.”

About Hywin Holdings Ltd.

Hywin (NASDAQ: HYW) is a leading independent wealth management service provider in China focusing on providing asset allocation advisory services and comprehensive financial products to high-net-worth clients. The Company’s primary services are wealth management, asset management, other comprehensive financial services, and health management services. Wealth management is currently the Company’s largest business segment, in which its onshore and offshore solution platforms serve clients across generations. The Company also offers integrated and high-end health screening and health management services to high-net-worth clients in China, and aims to become a dual-platform serving clients across market cycles and life cycles. For more information, please visit https://ir.hywinwealth.com/.

